Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan and others join in wishing India skipper as he turns 32

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday on Thursday. The RCB skipper is in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, where his side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.

On Kohli's birthday, several former and current players flooded social media to wish the cricketer.

International Cricket Council (IIC) took to Twitter to wish the "extraordinary" Virat Kohli. The Council also shared the player's statistics and a picture collage.

21,901 international runs

70 centuries

️ 56.15 average

ICC @CricketWorldCup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 winner

No.1 batsman on the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Rankings Happy birthday to the extraordinary @imVkohli! pic.twitter.com/isUV0EfvbY — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the team India captain on his 32nd birthday.

• 2011 World Cup-winner

• 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket

• Most Test wins as Indian captain

• Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's) Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday. Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2020

"To the man who’s given blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Gold. To our Leader and Legend, Here’s wishing KING KOHLI a very Happy Birthday!! Have a great day, Skip!" tweeted RCB.

To the man who’s given blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Gold. To our Leader and Legend, Here’s wishing KING KOHLI a very Happy Birthday!! Have a great day, Skip! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #HappyBirthdayKingKohli pic.twitter.com/bnPUi7goot — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 4, 2020

Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with Kohli and wrote, "Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season. Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead."

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season.

Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/i0FYyuzSlH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

Indian team coach Ravi Shastri in his birthday wish to Kohli wrote, "To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age."

To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/qNlIYgNyvs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2020

Yuvraj Singh shared a picture with Kohli and wished the Indian skipper. He also wished Kohli for the IPL playoffs.

Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho ❤️ all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time pic.twitter.com/wFjKA6jlwj — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2020

VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina also wished Kohli on his birthday.

Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2020

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag in his wish wrote that may the hunger for runs continue for Kohli and he achieves new heights as well as find fulfilment in whatever he does.

May the hunger for runs continue and may you achieve new heights and find fulfillment in whatever you do @imVkohli . #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/MlMdaKF9Zs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2020

RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in an Eliminator contest during the ongoing IPL. SRH tweeted a picture of Kohli and David Warner and wrote, "Happy birthday, @imVkohli! See you in Abu Dhabi tomorrow."

Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Shikhar Dhawan also wished the Indian captain.

Happy birthday @imVkohli have a great year ahead with full of happiness.. keep shining..God bless you pic.twitter.com/4CpC360RVv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2020

Wishing you happiness and laughter thru out on your birthday @imVkohli Good luck for the playoffs #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/MDJZsbMor6 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 5, 2020