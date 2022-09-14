Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav: A look at top batting performances of India’s Mr 360

Team India player Suryakumar Yadav, who is one of the most aggressive and shrewd batters in contemporary cricket, is celebrating his birthday today. Surya’s astounding stroke-playing ability has been baffling the cricketing world. He has an exceptional ability to play utterly unconventional strokes.

Suryakumar Yadav is currently at the peak of his career, representing India in two different formats as well as being a key part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai batter is a dynamic player who can rotate the strike and play powerful knocks. He is capable of opening the innings and can bat down the order as well. His flexibility is something that has been making him earn frequent call-ups for India in 20-over cricket.

Today, SKY, as he is fondly called, turns 32 and on this special occasion let’s take a look at some of his swashbuckling innings:

117 off 55 balls vs England in 2022:

Suryakumar hammered his first T20I century against England as his team chased a difficult 216-run target. While none of the other India batters reached the 30-run barrier, SKY played an incredible 117-run innings off just 55 deliveries on the difficult Trent Bridge track. Despite the fact that wickets kept falling at the other end, Surya maintained his composure and scoring ability.

79 runs off 43 balls vs RCB in 2020:

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced the Mumbai Indians in the second game of the league phase. In the first innings, Virat Kohli and Co. scored 164 thanks to Devdutt Padikkal’s brilliant knock of 74. On the sluggish and winding track of Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, this was a difficult score to chase down. Suryakumar Yadav, though, had made it look easy. With his blazing unbeaten 79 in only 43 deliveries, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes, Surkyakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians to a crushing victory.

76 off 44 balls vs West Indies in 2022:

When he walked out with skipper Rohit Sharma to start the innings against the West Indies, the versatile batsman demonstrated his ability to bat anywhere in the order. Suryakumar Yadav went on to play shots all across the field. He went for remarkable scoops over the wicketkeeper and also cleared the boundary several times over the mid-wicket region. He destroyed the home side with a stroke-filled 76-ball innings.

72 off 47 balls vs RR in 2018:

SKY played a strong knock of 72 runs in a match against the Rajasthan Royals to assist Mumbai Indians in reaching the target of 162. But in the end, he found himself on the losing side as Mumbai Indians lost the game. Rajasthan Royals ultimately clinched victory, powered by a stunning cameo from Krishnappa Gowtham.

57 off 31 balls vs England in 2021:

After being denied the opportunity to bat in his T20I debut, Suryakumar Yadav appeared on the crease for the first time against a well-prepared England team. He destroyed Jofra Archer and the rest of the bowling line-up, making the game’s highest individual total of 57 off just 31 balls and launching India into a winning position. He showed excellent technique and dominated the field with his unconventional strokes.