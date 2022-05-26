Happy Birthday Sunil Narine: 5 best IPL moments of KKR’s mystery spinner

Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Sunil Narine has completed a decade playing for the franchise and has been one of the mainstays of the Knights’ bowling attack for years. After making his debut in 2012, the Trinidad and Tobago man has proved himself to be a strong pillar of strength in the KKR lineup. Of late, his batting feats have come to the fore more than his bowling.
During the 10 years of his Indian Premier League career, Narine produced many match-winning knocks for the Kolkata-based franchise. In the middle of his journey, he suffered a tough time because of his unique bowling action. He was called for a suspect action which forced him to modify his delivery skill. But Narine redeemed himself back and came back harder with his batting capabilities. After some blazing knocks, he was promoted up in the batting order to open the innings for the KKR side. Eventually, he became a name of threat to the opposition in the early phase of the game.
The West Indian spinner has already completed playing 148 games in the Indian Premier League. He has not only scalped a total of 152 wickets but also recorded 1,025 runs. The franchise reposed faith in his all-round abilities and retained him ahead of the mega auction of IPL 2022. However, this year was not one of the great ones for Narine. In his 14 appearances, he only managed to pick up 9 wickets and scored just 71 runs.
One of the core members of the KKR family, Sunil Narine turns 34 today, 26 May. On his birthday, let’s take a tour of some of Sunil Narine’s remarkable moments in the Indian Premier League:
