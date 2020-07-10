Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Wishes pour in as legendary batsman turns 71

Sunil Gavaskar, the former Indian skipper, is celebrating his 71st birthday on Friday, 10 July. Messages poured in on social media to wish the legend on his big day.

Gavaskar is the first Indian batsman to reach 10,000 Test runs and also first to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice.

International Cricket Council wished legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, sharing his picture where he is seen batting. The Council shared the player's statistics and said Gavaskar is the first Indian fielder to claim 100 Test catches.

💥 First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs

💥 First batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice

💥 Held the record for most number of Test tons until 2005

💥 First India fielder to claim 100 Test catches Happy birthday to legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar 🎉 pic.twitter.com/eyMqeSf54n — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2020

Board of Cricket Council in India wrote, "World Cup winner, First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, Most number of runs in debut Test Series - 774. Happy Birthday to the former #TeamIndia captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar."

🔸 World Cup winner 🏆

🔸 First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs 👏

🔸 Most number of runs in debut Test series - 7⃣7⃣4⃣ 🙌 Happy Birthday to the former #TeamIndia captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CW7ZYLX4aa — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2020

Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav shared a throwback picture of Sunil Gavaskar and wrote, "Happy birthday to the legend, #SunilGavaskar sir. You have inspired a generation to take up the sports. Wishing you good health & happiness."

Happy birthday to the legend, #SunilGavaskar sir. You have inspired a generation to take up the sports. Wishing you good health & happiness. pic.twitter.com/Y0WfaEDLcO — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 10, 2020

Happy Birthday to the Legend! Master of Indian Cricket 🇮🇳

From being the first person to score centuries and achieving many milestones.

You will always be loved by all the Cricket fans🏏

Wish you great health and prosperity🙏 pic.twitter.com/kh2pym3xdT — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 10, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also shared a black and white picture of Gavaskar resting his bat on his shoulder and wrote, "Happy 71st Birthday to the little master. The icon, legend, inspiration and one of the most khadoos batsman of his time. He inspired generation to take up the game. #SunilGavaskar."

Happy 71st Birthday to the little master. The icon, legend, inspiration and one of the most khadoos batsman of his time.

He inspired generation to take up the game.#SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/Sabo2IdkFh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 10, 2020

Ex cricketer Mohammad Kaif also wished Gavaskar and wrote, ""Happy Birthday Sunny bhai. Grew up listening about his legendary tales of batting without a helmet. Now fortunate enough to know him & hear those stories from the man himself. The man is always at home in West Indies".

Happy birthday, Sunny bhai. Grew up listening about his legendary tales of batting without a helmet. Now fortunate enough to know him & hear those stories from the man himself. The man is always at home in the West Indies 😊 pic.twitter.com/usiz7PawhO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 10, 2020

According to a report by TOI, Sunil Gavaskar, on the occasion of his birthday, has decided to sponsor heart surgeries for 35 children ar Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital for Child Heart Care at Kharghar in Mumbai.

The cricketer did the same act of kindness of saving lives of children in his last birthday. He chooses the number 35 since it is the number of his centuries he scored in India, the report said.

Gavaskar was part of the Indian squad when the team for the first time won the World Cup in the year 1983. The iconic batsman has also received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan award for his contribution to Indian cricket.