Happy Birthday Steve Smith: A look at his best moments in IPL

Former Aussie skipper Steve Smith is known for his fine batting technique and exceptional footwork. He has led the Australian side to victory on many crucial occasions. Smith's journey has been quite uncertain as he has faced numerous ups and downs during his career. From being accused in the ball-tampering scandal to remaining unsold in the latest season of the Indian Premier League, the star batter has had his share of controversies.
Steve Smith made his IPL debut for Pune Warriors in 2012. He spent two seasons there and scored 521 runs in 22 games. After Pune, he joined Rajasthan Royals in 2014 and stayed there for two editions. After Rajasthan Royals got banned from IPL, Smith was bought by the new Pune-based franchise, Rising Pune Supergiants.
In 2019, Rajasthan Royals bought him back and named him the captain of the squad. As the RR skipper, he recorded 319 and 311 runs in the 2019 and 2020 edition, respectively. After Rajasthan released him ahead of the 2021 edition, Delhi Capitals bought the Australian batter in the IPL mega auction. Playing 8 games for Delhi, Smith scored 152 runs. Delhi did not retain the right-handed batter and he was put on the auction list for a base price of Rs 2 crore but he remained unsold in this year's auction.
Smith has already completed playing 100-plus matches in IPL for different franchises. In his 103 outings so far, Smith has scored a total of 2,485 runs at a 30-plus batting average. During his decade long-IPL journey, he has slammed 11 fifties and a ton.
The top-order batter turns 33 today (2 June). On his birthday, let's take a look at his noteworthy performances in IPL:
