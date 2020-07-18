Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and others wish India opener on 24th birthday

Indian women's cricket team player Smriti Mandhana celebrated her 24th birthday on Saturday. The player, born in 1996, is considered as one of the best batswomen of the present times.

Mandhana made her ODI debut in 2013 and Test debut in 2014. She was the only Indian player to be named in the ICC Women's Team of the Year in 2016. Smriti is ranked No 4 in ODI batting rankings and is the only Indian cricketer in the top five of the list.

In 2018, International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded Smriti Mandhana with the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the best female cricketer of the year. She also became the youngest T20I captain for India when she led the women's squad against England in the first T20I in February 2019.

The left-hand batswoman has so far played 51 ODIs and 75 T20Is, having scored 2,025 and 1,716 runs in both the formats respectively. The cricketer also boasts of four centuries to her name in the 50-over format. She is the fastest Indian women's cricketer to 2,000 ODI runs, taking only 51 innings for the feat. She is the second after Shikhar Dhawan to achieve the feat for India.

Smriti also captained women's IPL team Trailblazers. She grabbed the limelight through stellar performances in the ICC Women's World T20 in 2018.

A number of sportspersons and fans flooded social media to wish Smriti Mandhana on her birthday.

BCCI Women wished Smriti Mandhana and wrote, "First Indian woman to score ODI hundreds in SENA nations. Fastest Indian woman to 2000 ODI runs."

ICC shared a video of the Indian sportsperson playing the 2018 T20 World Cup on her birthday.

Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami tweeted a picture of herself with Smriti and wrote, "A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever."

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wished Smriti on Twitter and said that left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented.

Team India’s Shikhar Dhawan also shared a picture with Smriti and wished her luck and success.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the ever so talented @mandhana_smriti. Many more runs and more power to you. Wish you a great year ahead."

Smriti Mandhana’s coach WV Raman also wished her on her birthday.