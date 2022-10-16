Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Happy birthday Shardul Thakur: 7/61 against South Africa and other memorable spells from 'Lord Shardul'

Lord Shardul’s ability to bamboozle batsmen is pretty well-known. Be it Australia, England or South Africa, the pacer has always managed to step up when his side needs him.

File image of Shardul Thakur in action. AP

Shardul Thakur aka Lord Shardul turned 31 on Sunday. The right-arm quick has always been in the news for his performances. Be it the Ranji Trophy, the Indian Premier League or an international game, Thakur has always come through when his team needed him.

The pacer is currently in Australia as a reserve for the T20 World Cup. Fans are hoping that Thakur will be able to weave his magic once again Down Under, where he had taken seven wickets and also scored 67 runs at Brisbane last year in the third India-Australia Test. Lord Shardul’s ability to bamboozle batsmen is pretty well-known.

On his special day, let’s look at some of his best bowling performances till date:

7/61 vs South Africa and 16/1 (2022):

Who can forget this match? In the second India-South Africa Test, Thakur single-handedly decimated the opponents, and ended the innings with 7/61, the best bowling figures by an Indian Test bowler against the Proteas. The pacer’s victims included South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen. However, his first five-for was unable to take India past the winning post. South Africa managed to restrict India to a low total and managed to chase down 240 runs with ease.

4/52 against South Africa (2018):
Thakur always seems to be extra zealous in his performances against the Proteas, with both his career-best ODI and Test spells coming against South Africa. At the Centurion in 2018, Lord Shardul managed to take South Africa down with figures of 4/52. The Proteas managed to score only 204, a target India reached easily, courtesy of Virat Kohli’s century.

4/27 against Sri Lanka (2018):

Shardul once again starred in India’s victory and was awarded the Player of the Match for his superb spell. The pacer was instrumental in making sure Sri Lanka could barely reach past 150 runs. His tight spell was laced with several variations, and left the batters fumbling.

3/24 and 4/61 vs Australia (2021):

No one had much hope of India breaching Fortress Gabba last year. While the young Indian brigade, led by Ajinkya Rahane, had levelled the series 1-1, few expected a series win Down Under in the absence of experienced players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. However, the Indian bowling attack managed to achieve the unimaginable and won a decisive victory. Thakur and Mohammed Siraj starred with the bowl and took a combined 9 wickets in the third innings. Thakur also scored 67 in the first innings.

2/41 and 2/37 against England (2021):
Lord Shardul once again proved himself in the first India-England Test last year. The Palghar-born quick scooped up two wickets in one over — Joe Root and Ollie Robinson. His removal of Root was pivotal in limiting England to 183. Though the encounter ended in a draw, Thakur’s performance was much lauded.

Updated Date: October 16, 2022 15:24:56 IST

