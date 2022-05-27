Happy Birthday Shahrukh Khan: Inspirational journey of the Tamil Nadu cricketer

Shahrukh Khan, who made his Indian Premier League debut in 2021, has garnered appreciation from cricket enthusiasts for showcasing the ability of a reliable finisher in the shortest format of cricket. The right-handed batter and occasional right-arm off-spinner was born on 27 May 1995 in Chennai and turns 27 today.

The journey of Tamil Nadu’s swashbuckling middle-order batter from being dropped in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2014 to being sold for Rs 5.25 crore to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2020 mega auction has been inspirational.

During the IPL mega auction in 2021, the video of his bidding had created much buzz as Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta looked at the Kolkata Knight Riders table with a victorious shout, "We've got Shahrukh." The incident triggered users across social media and content like 'Bollywood meets cricket' and 'Veer meets Zara' came out. Khan’s bid hit a whopping Rs 5.25 crores from the base value of Rs 20 lakhs.

In his career, Shahrukh Khan has gone through many heartbreaks and disappointments but he stuck to the grind and improved his game. The first setback came in 2014 when he got ignored by the selectors for the U-19 World Cup despite being in a brilliant form in the Cooch Behar Trophy. He scored a total of 624 runs and picked up 18 wickets. However, in the same year, he got selected for the Tamil Nadu team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He hit headlines after smashing an 8-ball 20 in his debut T20 match against Goa in 2014.

In Tamil Nadu Premier League in 2018. Khan recorded 325 runs in nine games for the Kovai Kings which made the way for him to get featured in Tamil Nadu’s first-class team. In his first appearance, coming in at no 7, he registered 92 runs off 155 deliveries. In the 2019-20 domestic season, Tamil Nadu skipper Dinesh Karthik and assistant coach R Prasanna encouraged Khan to take the responsibility of the finisher and he performed well. Later, Karthik shared the video of the 2021 IPL auction and applauded him.

The emerging finisher has been serving the Punjab-based franchise for two years. In the 2021 edition of IPL, he got featured in 11 matches and scored 153 runs at an impressive strike rate of 134.21. This year, Khan played 8 matches for Punjab Kings and made 117 runs.

