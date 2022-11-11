In recent times, there are very few cricketers who can match the level of talent that Sanju Samson has. However, the high competition in Indian cricket did not provide him with enough chances to prove himself on the international stage. But, whenever the Kerala-born batter featured with the bat, he has stunned the cricket fraternity with his commendable technique and classical shots.

Samson pulled off his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 but hardly earned his place in the playing eleven. Since he joined Rajasthan Royals, the wicketkeeper-batter has become one of the glittering names in the franchise league.

To date, Samson has played 138 IPL games and recorded 3526 runs in total. His illustrious career also includes 3 centuries and 17 fifties. Today, the Rajasthan Royals skipper celebrates his 28th birthday.

On this special occasion, let’s have a look at his best knocks in the IPL:

119 off 63 balls for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (2021):

In the high-scoring battle against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals was burdened with a massive 222-run target. After losing both of their openers – Ben Stokes and Manan Vohra, early in the game, Samson took over the responsibility and steered the innings quite composedly. Riding on his remarkable knock of 119 runs off just 63 deliveries, the Royals almost reached the edge of the victory but fell short of just 4 runs. Samson’s explosive show contained 12 boundaries and 7 maximums.

102 off 55 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (2019):

It is regarded as one of the best innings of Samson’s IPL career not only because of the score but also for the opponent bowlers he faced. He smashed Hyderabad’s decorated bowling unit brutally in every direction of the field and registered an unbeaten 102 playing just 55 balls including 10 fours and 4 sixes. His blistering knock comfortably took the Royals to a huge 198 runs in the first innings. However, the Kane Williamson-led side breached the target at an ease with one over left to spare.

102 off 63 balls for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiants (2017):

Samson recorded his maiden IPL ton in the Delhi Daredevils outfit back in the 2017 season. While facing MS Dhoni’s Rising Pune Supergiants, the young man displayed the purest of class and concluded his innings at 102 runs in 63 balls. The brilliant knock which was laced with 8 fours and 5 sixes, helped the Royals to put up 205 runs in 20 overs. Their bowlers did a commendable job and secured the win by as many as 108 runs.

92 off 45 balls for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2018):

Rajasthan rejoined the IPL in 2018 after serving a two-year suspension. In the match against Virat Kohli’s RCB, Sanju Samson went all guns blazing and scored a quickfire 92 runs in 45 deliveries. Powered by the swashbuckling knock, the Royals posted a mammoth 217 runs on the board. In reply, skipper Kohli and Mandeep Singh put an immense effort but lost the game by 19 runs in the end.

85 off 42 balls for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (2020):

The 2020 edition can be considered the most disappointing for the Rajasthan-based franchise as they finished the season at the button of the point table. In one of their victorious occasions, the Royals had to chase 224 runs against Punjab Kings. Coming in to chase, Samson shone with the bat and played a magnificent innings. He went on to score 85 runs off 42 balls leading his side across the victory line. During his tenure with the bat, the right-handed batter hit 4 boundaries and 7 sixes. Unquestionably, he was awarded the player of the match title for the match-winning contribution.