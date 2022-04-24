Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look at Master Blaster's top 5 IPL innings

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turns 49 today, 24 April this year. His international career spanned from 1989 to 2013, and finished as a top scorer in ODI and Test cricket with records that stand till date. From gracing the longest format to dominating the 50-over game, Tendulkar has done it all.

Known as Master Blaster, Tendulkar ruled the game of cricket as well as broke every possible batting record in his 24 years of cricketing career. His name will forever be listed as a prominent figure in the gentleman’s sport. Such was the aura of Tendulkar that he was generally referred to as the God of Cricket.

In 2013, Tendulkar announced his retirement from the sport, which was two years after winning his first and only ICC World Cup in 2011. On Tendulkar’s 49th birthday, here’s a look back at his top 5 IPL innings:

Mumbai Indian vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009: In this match, Mumbai Indians scored187/6. Tendulkar made 68 runs in 45 deliveries with some great shots that thrilled fans in the stadium. When the Knight Riders came to bat, none could stand strong for a long time. The match ended soon as KKR got all out for 95.

Mumbai Indian vs Rajasthan Royals in 2010: In this match, Tendulkar notched up his second highest score. He slammed 89 runs in 59 deliveries. Fans witnessed some good shots from the master blaster wherein he hit 10 fours and 2 sixes. MI had put a 174/5 on the board but RR lost their wickets too soon and the whole team got restricted to 137/8.

Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings in 2010: Tendulkar put his best foot forward against arch-rivals CSK. He made 72 (52 balls), including 8 fours and 1 six in the stiff run chase. Batting first, CSK who came to bat first, put up 180 on the scoreboard. But MI won the match by 5 wickets with an over to spare.

Mumbai Indian vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011: During this match, Tendulkar scored his only century in IPL. He remained not out on 100 off 66 deliveries in which he hit 12 fours and 3 sixes. This match also witnessed a mammoth partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Tendulkar as MI posted 182/2. However, Kochi won the game easily with 8 wickets to spare.

Mumbai Indian vs Chennai Super Kings in 2012: Batting first, CSK put up a total of 173/8 after Dwayne Smith scored 40 (33) and Murli Vijay made 41 (29). But MI defeated the Yellow Army by 2 wickets. Tendulkar made a big contribution by scoring a fantastic 74 in 44 balls with a rapid strike rate of 168.18.

