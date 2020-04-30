India’s star batsman and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday. The right-handed batsman who made his debut in 2007 saw his career take a massive turn when he was asked to open for India in the 2013 Champion's trophy.
On his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all across India, including those from the cricketing fraternity.
His Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians was one of the first to wish him. “As the clock strikes 12, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45," read the post.
As the clock strikes 1️⃣2️⃣, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) too posted a video on Twitter, remembering Rohit Sharma’s debut in Test cricket.
Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri wished a "great year ahead" to the ‘hitman’ and wished health and happiness for Sharma and his family as well.
“Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot,” the International Cricket Council wrote on their Twitter wall.
Khaleed Ahmed, Mohammad Shami, Mayank Agarwal and the official twitter handle of IPL too extended their wishes to Sharma on his birthday.
Updated Date:
Apr 30, 2020 12:10:30 IST
