India’s star batsman and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday. The right-handed batsman who made his debut in 2007 saw his career take a massive turn when he was asked to open for India in the 2013 Champion's trophy.

On his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all across India, including those from the cricketing fraternity.

His Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians was one of the first to wish him. “As the clock strikes 12, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45," read the post.

As the clock strikes 1️⃣2️⃣, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Gflye8ZyVq — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) too posted a video on Twitter, remembering Rohit Sharma’s debut in Test cricket.

Happy Birthday, Hitman On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata #HappyBirthdayRohit — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri wished a "great year ahead" to the ‘hitman’ and wished health and happiness for Sharma and his family as well.

Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness - God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/lNlGfYN9aa — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020

“Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot,” the International Cricket Council wrote on their Twitter wall.

364 international appearances

14,029 runs

39 centuries Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot pic.twitter.com/ikHjVBApob — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

Khaleed Ahmed, Mohammad Shami, Mayank Agarwal and the official twitter handle of IPL too extended their wishes to Sharma on his birthday.

You are one of the nicest and most genuine people I know. Wish you a very happy birthday bro @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HappyBirthdayHitman — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2020

Happy birthday to you. From good friends and true, from old friends and new, may good luck go with you and happiness too!”@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/5wtgrhUsbn — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 29, 2020

Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit! Can't wait to recreate this!#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/OP961EtkKh — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 30, 2020

Happy birthday @ImRo45 👏🎂 On his birthday, let's relive the Hitman's IPL 💯 at his favourite Eden Gardens 📽️🔥#HappyBirthdayRohit — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2020

