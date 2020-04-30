First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Happy birthday Rohit Sharma: Wishes pour in for Indian batting superstar

On Rohit Sharma's 33rd birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all across India, including those from the cricketing fraternity.

FP Trending, Apr 30, 2020 12:10:30 IST

India’s star batsman and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday. The right-handed batsman who made his debut in 2007 saw his career take a massive turn when he was asked to open for India in the 2013 Champion's trophy.

On his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all across India, including those from the cricketing fraternity.

His Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians was one of the first to wish him. “As the clock strikes 12, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45," read the post.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) too posted a video on Twitter, remembering Rohit Sharma’s debut in Test cricket.

Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri wished a "great year ahead" to the ‘hitman’ and wished health and happiness for Sharma and his family as well.

“Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot,” the International Cricket Council wrote on their Twitter wall.

Khaleed Ahmed, Mohammad Shami, Mayank Agarwal and the official twitter handle of IPL too extended their wishes to Sharma on his birthday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 12:10:30 IST

Tags : BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Cricket, International Cricket Council, Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma Birthday, Suresh Raina, Twitter

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all