Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Take a look at The Hitman’s adorable family photo gallery

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his 35th birthday today, 30 April. Nicknamed ‘The Hitman’, he is one of the country’s most successful openers and the current captain of the Indian side.

Born in 1987 in Nagpur's Bansod, Sharma made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in the 2006-07 season. He later made headlines in the 2009-10 season, after scoring an unbeaten triple-hundred against Gujarat.

Due to his hard work, Sharma joined the national team and made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2007 in Belfast. That same year, he played his first T20I in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, which India won after beating Pakistan in the final.

From making his T20I debut to becoming the only batter to hit three double centuries in ODI cricket, Rohit Sharma has been dependable in all formats of the game.

Apart from ruling in his professional life, the right-handed batter is also quite attached to his family. His father Gurunath Sharma worked in a storehouse of a transportation company while his mother Purnima is a homemaker. He also has a younger brother named Vishal.

On 13 December, 2015, Sharma married his girlfriend Ritika Sajdeh, who is also his manager. After three years of marriage, Sharma and Sajdeh welcomed their baby girl on 31 December, 2018. The couple named their daughter Samaira. Sharma quite often shares images and videos of him playing with his daughter or spending quality time with his family.

As The Hitman turns a year older, here are some pictures of him spending time with family:

1. Here is a photo of Rohit Sharma with his daughter and wife.

2. This is when Sharma wished ‘the most beautiful women’ in his life a Happy Mother’s Day. The image on the left features the right-handed batsman and his mom, while the one on the right includes his wife and daughter.

3. During the 2020 lockdown Sharma posted this cute clip where he can be teaching his daughter cricket.

4. Sharma posted an adorable image on his daughter's first birthday.

5. Sharma posted an adorable note for his wife on her birthday, calling her the ‘leading light’ of his and Samaira's lives.

6. This throwback picture of the Hitman will make you go aww. In this image, the Indian captain’s father can seen carrying both his sons in his arms. Sharma posted the adorable photo on the occasion of Father’s Day.

7. By posting this image just before the start of the Indian Premier League this year, the Hitman gave his fans some great family goals.

8. Here is a cute clip wherein Sharma is seen having fun with his daughter on a Sunday.

9. This image of little Samaira trying to click her parents' photograph was posted by Rohit Sharma with a sweet caption.

10. Wishing his brother a happy birthday, Sharma shared a post wherein he wished his brother a great and successful year.

Sharma is currently playing in the on-going IPL as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians.

