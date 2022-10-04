Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: A look at some hilarious moments of India wicketkeeper-batter

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter for Team India, has become one of the most well-liked young cricketers. The 24-year-old’s on-field exploits have frequently enthralled the crowd. Pant has a promising future as a batter, and few people who have followed his career over the past several years would disagree. Experts are in awe of his ability to score at difficult pitches.

Along with captivating fans with his explosive batting ability, Pant’s sense of humour has also drawn a lot of fans. There is never a dull moment when he is the focus of attention, from his chirpiness behind the stumps to his antics off the field.

Pant celebrates his 25th birthday today. And on that special occasion, we highlight some instances when the Delhi boy brought moments of laughter to the Indian fans:

Singing “Spiderman song” behind the stump

At The Gabba in Brisbane in 2021, this incident happened in the middle of a gruelling Test match against Australia. The Indian wicket-keeper was spotted chilling and humming “Spiderman Spiderman” during the second innings of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. The most hilarious part came when he said to the on-strike Aussie batter, Tim Paine, “aise web pheko…fuss..fuss.”



Calling Australia’s Tim Paine a “temporary captain”

In 2018, during the Boxing Day Test match when Tim Paine was on the field to bat, Pant began the conversation by informing the silly point fielder that a special guest had come out to bat. He also chastised Paine for a temporary captain by saying, “Hain Manki (Mayank Agarwal) Have you heard the word, temporary captain? You need nothing to get him out. He loves to talk, and that’s the only thing he can do.” In that case, Paine had been named the Australian team’s captain after Steve Smith, who had been expelled from the sport for a year following an instance of using sandpaper on a ball.

It was Rishabh Pant’s turn for some fun on the stump mic today… #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RS8I6kI55f — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2018



Saying “Bas..Itne upar nahi” during a shoot of a commercial

Pant was seen having fun while being filmed for a sportswear company. In order to offer fans a sneak peek of what he was doing while shooting, he posted a video on his personal Instagram. In the footage Pant was seen taking a high catch in a football field. But what made it special was that a drone was used to lift the cricket ball quite high in the air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)



Hilarious conversation with skipper Rohit Sharma

During the second T20I between India and England at Edgbaston earlier in July this year, when Pant and Rohit were taking a single, David Willey came in Pant’s way. After completing the run, Pant was heard on the stump mic saying to Sharma, “Samne agaya tha, takkar maardu kya?” In response, the India captain came up with a hilarious reply by saying, “Maarde aur kya!”



Giving a champagne bottle to Ravi Shastri during the post-match show

Following India’s 2-1 series victory over England in Manchester, Pant presented Ravi Shastri with the champagne bottle he had received along with his “Player of the Match” award while the former coach was busy doing his broadcasting job. The scene of the two of them exchanging warm hugs and handshakes before Pant gave Shastri his champagne bottle went viral.



Happy Birthday, India’s very own “Spiderman”!!!

