Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, turned 58 today and the cricketing fraternity has poured its wishes for him on social media.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a candid image of himself and Mahendra Singh Dhoni laughing with Shastri. He captioned the tweet, "Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless. #throwback.”
Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India during his career. The former cricketer scored 3,830 runs and 3,108 runs respectively in the two formats. Shastri was part of the Indian team that created history by winning the 1983 World Cup and was instrumental in India winning the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wished Shastri on his birthday as well, tweeting, "Have a great one coach!"
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished his former teammate on Twitter.
Batsman Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday, Ravi bhai. Have a good one and see you soon! @RaviShastriOfc."
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a photo of the Team India Head Coach alongside a birthday greeting.
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh forwarded his greetings to Shastri."Happy birthday senior @RaviShastriOfc have a great day! Best wishes cheers," he tweeted.
Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, and Umesh Yaadav also wished Shastri on the special occasion.
https://twitter.com/y_umesh/status/1265534761172418561?s=20
India batsman Suresh Raina posted, “Happy Birthday @RaviShastriofc. Have a good one Ravi bhai.”
May 27, 2020 14:27:00 IST
