First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane lead wishes as Team India's head coach turns 58

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, turned 58 today and the cricketing fraternity has poured its wishes for him on social media.

FP Trending, May 27, 2020 14:27:00 IST

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, turned 58 today and the cricketing fraternity has poured its wishes for him on social media.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a candid image of himself and Mahendra Singh Dhoni laughing with Shastri. He captioned the tweet, "Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless. #throwback.”


Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wished Shastri on his birthday as well, tweeting, "Have a great one coach!"

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished his former teammate on Twitter.

Batsman Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday, Ravi bhai. Have a good one and see you soon! @RaviShastriOfc."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a photo of the Team India Head Coach alongside a birthday greeting.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh forwarded his greetings to Shastri."Happy birthday senior @RaviShastriOfc have a great day! Best wishes cheers," he tweeted.

Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, and Umesh Yaadav also wished Shastri on the special occasion.


https://twitter.com/y_umesh/status/1265534761172418561?s=20

India batsman Suresh Raina posted, “Happy Birthday @RaviShastriofc. Have a good one Ravi bhai.”

Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India during his career. The former cricketer scored 3,830 runs and 3,108 runs respectively in the two formats. Shastri was part of the Indian team that created history by winning the 1983 World Cup and was instrumental in India winning the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 14:27:00 IST

Tags : Ajinka Rahane, BCCI, Cricket, Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri, Indian Cricket, Ravi Shastri, Ravi Shastri Birthday, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sachin Tendulkar, Sports, SportsTracker, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all