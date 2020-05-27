Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, turned 58 today and the cricketing fraternity has poured its wishes for him on social media.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a candid image of himself and Mahendra Singh Dhoni laughing with Shastri. He captioned the tweet, "Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless. #throwback.”

Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless . #throwback pic.twitter.com/fId9yMB3IH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 27, 2020



Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wished Shastri on his birthday as well, tweeting, "Have a great one coach!"

Here's wishing Team India legend and Head Coach, Ravi Shastri, a very Happy Birthday! Have a great one coach! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/DfVtfwbwTx — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2020

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also wished his former teammate on Twitter.

Happy Birthday Ravi! Wishing you a great life ahead. Have fond memories of playing with you for India and Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/RacBBdP1La — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2020

Batsman Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday, Ravi bhai. Have a good one and see you soon! @RaviShastriOfc."

Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday, Ravi bhai. Have a good one and see you soon! @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/g4mY5fLtC3 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 27, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a photo of the Team India Head Coach alongside a birthday greeting.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh forwarded his greetings to Shastri."Happy birthday senior @RaviShastriOfc have a great day! Best wishes cheers," he tweeted.

Happy birthday senior @RaviShastriOfc have a great day ! Best wishes cheers — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 27, 2020

Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, and Umesh Yaadav also wished Shastri on the special occasion.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir pic.twitter.com/svQByqlDHp — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 27, 2020



https://twitter.com/y_umesh/status/1265534761172418561?s=20

Happiest Birthday @RaviShastriOfc Bhai...many many happy returns of the day! pic.twitter.com/Ftiz41ctne — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 27, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. May you have a great day pic.twitter.com/0pYCbay1d3 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) May 27, 2020

India batsman Suresh Raina posted, “Happy Birthday @RaviShastriofc. Have a good one Ravi bhai.”

Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc. Have a good one Ravi bhai. pic.twitter.com/XRbxeiUbyX — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 27, 2020

Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India during his career. The former cricketer scored 3,830 runs and 3,108 runs respectively in the two formats. Shastri was part of the Indian team that created history by winning the 1983 World Cup and was instrumental in India winning the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 14:27:00 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.