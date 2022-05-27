Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Five memorable innings of former India all-rounder

Ravi Shastri is one of the Indian cricketing legends who not only wore the Indian jersey, but also shone as the coach of the national team. He became the first Indian and the second batter in the world after Gary Sobers to smash six sixes in an over while batting against Baroda in a Ranji Trophy match in the 1984-85 season. During his illustrated decade-long career, Shastri has played a key role in many crucial wins for Team India. He became the player of the tournament in the World Championship in 1985 and was named ‘champion of champions’.

During his 80 Test appearances, Shastri recorded 3,830 runs including 11 tons and 12 fifties. He scored 310 runs in 150 One Day International matches with 18 half-centuries and 4 centuries. He also served as the head coach of Team India from 2017 to 2021. After retiring from cricket at the age of just 30, he lent his voice to Television commentary in many cricket matches.

From Yuvraj Singh’s six maximums in an over against England in 2007 to India’s winning moment with MS Dhoni’s iconic six in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, the voice of Ravi Sashtri from the commentary box will always remain significant in the hearts of cricket fans across the nation. The words from him, “Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd. India lifts the World Cup after 28 years. It’s the Indian captain who has been magnificent on the night of the final,” still give goosebumps to cricket enthusiasts of the country.

On his 60th birthday today, let’s take a look at some of Ravi Shastri’s memorable knocks:

187 runs vs England at the Oval in 1990: As an opener, Ravi Shastri scored a tremendous 187 runs against the lethal English bowling attack including Devon Malcolm, Angus Fraser, Neil Williams and Eddie Hemmings. The innings helped India to post a total of 606 runs on board. In response, England got bundled out for 340 and then followed on to score 477, resulting in a draw.

206 runs against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1992: During his last Australia tour in 1992, Shastri fetched his maiden double century in Test cricket at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He notched up 206 runs in 477 deliveries, including 17 fours and 2 sixes. He also stitched a 196-run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar who played an unbeaten knock of 146 runs. In the second innings, Shastri also scalped 4 wickets.

121 runs against Pakistan in Karachi in 1983: In his debut game, Ravi Shastri thrashed arch-rival Pakistan by scoring 121 runs. While other batters were finding it hard to get stable on the crease, he joined hands with Dilip Vengsarkar and helped India reach 393. However, the match ended in a draw.

51 against Australia in the World Championship of Cricket in 1985: Shastri contributed 51 runs to his opening partnership of 124 runs with Srikanth against Australia in the 1985 World Championship. His all-round performance helped India to clinch the title by beating Pakistan on the final day. He was named the player of the championship and was awarded an Audi car.

102 against West Indies at St. John's in 1983: Ravi Shastri registered a good 102 runs against the scary pace attack of West Indies which included legendary pacers like Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall. His knock helped the Indian side to put up 457 runs and the match resulted in a draw.

