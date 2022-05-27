Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Five memorable innings of former India all-rounder

Ravi Shastri is one of the Indian cricketing legends who not only wore the Indian jersey, but also shone as the coach of the national team. He became the first Indian and the second batter in the world after Gary Sobers to smash six sixes in an over while batting against Baroda in a Ranji Trophy match in the 1984-85 season. During his illustrated decade-long career, Shastri has played a key role in many crucial wins for Team India. He became the player of the tournament in the World Championship in 1985 and was named ‘champion of champions’.
During his 80 Test appearances, Shastri recorded 3,830 runs including 11 tons and 12 fifties. He scored 310 runs in 150 One Day International matches with 18 half-centuries and 4 centuries. He also served as the head coach of Team India from 2017 to 2021. After retiring from cricket at the age of just 30, he lent his voice to Television commentary in many cricket matches.
From Yuvraj Singh’s six maximums in an over against England in 2007 to India’s winning moment with MS Dhoni’s iconic six in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, the voice of Ravi Sashtri from the commentary box will always remain significant in the hearts of cricket fans across the nation. The words from him, “Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd. India lifts the World Cup after 28 years. It’s the Indian captain who has been magnificent on the night of the final,” still give goosebumps to cricket enthusiasts of the country.
On his 60th birthday today, let’s take a look at some of Ravi Shastri’s memorable knocks:
