Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Wishes pour in as Team India's head coach turns 49

Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid turned 49 on Tuesday. As he turned a year older, the cricketing fraternity extended its wishes to the legendary cricketer by sharing love and respect on social media.

The BCCI led the wishes by listing out Dravid’s impressive numbers at the international stage. “509 international matches, 24,208 international runs, 48 international centuries. Here's wishing Rahul Dravid – former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very Happy Birthday,” the official Twitter handle of BCCI wrote.

509 international matches

24,208 international runs

48 international centuries Here's wishing Rahul Dravid – former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very Happy Birthday. pic.twitter.com/qKEUd2WYpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared a post by notifying records of the 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning coach.

24,208 international runs

48 centuries and 146 fifties

#U19CWC winning coach in 2018 Happy birthday to India's head coach, Rahul Dravid pic.twitter.com/HlVg3PVuV8 — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2022

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared his wishes on Twitter with a throwback picture of the legendary Indian pair. Further in his post, he also wished Dravid good luck for India's third Test vs South Africa that begins on Tuesday.

A very happy birthday to you Jammy. Wish you the best of health and good luck for the 3rd Test. pic.twitter.com/88Y4vgbyWu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2022

Former Indian cricketer, Vinod Kambli extended his wishes to Dravid by calling him the "Wall of Indian cricket".

Happy Birthday to the deewar of Indian cricket. Wish you the best always Rahul Dravid pic.twitter.com/zcFO2uhkje — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) January 11, 2022

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wished Dravid saying that he is the master of all trades.

Captain, Opener, No.3, Wicket Keeper, ICC event winning coach, former NCA head, and now India coach. But above all a great human being. Happy Birthday to the master of all trades. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/ZV26flnsTb — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 11, 2022

Here for a few more birthday tweets and wishes from the cricket fraternity:

Happy birthday, Rahul Dravid!

Wishing him and the Indian men's team a successful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/xMGAW1N6kw — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 11, 2022

Happy birthday Rahul Sir. Wishing you good health and happiness pic.twitter.com/a71mBE07sC — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 11, 2022

Happy birthday Rahul bhai Wishing you immense success and joy this year pic.twitter.com/f5wFvycuqW — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 11, 2022

Here’s wishing the legend of Indian Cricket, first ever captain of RCB, and current #TeamIndia head coach, Rahul Dravid, a very very Happy Birthday! ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು, ಜಾಮ್ಮಿ! ❤️#PlayBold #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/xsWpI19nl4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 11, 2022

Paltan, join us in wishing " ", 's Head Coach Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/l8WRIBrPPm — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 11, 2022

Dravid played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a T20I for India during his illustrious career. Currently, the former cricketer stands fourth on the list of highest run-getter for India in ODIs with 10,768 runs. Other Indian cricketers who are ahead of him on the list include Sachin Tendulkar with 18,426 runs, Virat Kohli with 12,169 runs and Sourav Ganguly with 11,221 runs.

Dravid scored 13,625 runs in the 163 Test matches. Only Indian batter to score more runs in this format than Dravid is Tendulkar who ammassed 15,921 runs from 200 matches in his career.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.