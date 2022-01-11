Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Wishes pour in as Team India's head coach turns 49

  • FP Trending
  • January 11th, 2022
  • 15:33:27 IST

Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid turned 49 on Tuesday. As he turned a year older, the cricketing fraternity extended its wishes to the legendary cricketer by sharing love and respect on social media.

The BCCI led the wishes by listing out Dravid’s impressive numbers at the international stage. “509 international matches, 24,208 international runs, 48 international centuries. Here's wishing Rahul Dravid – former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very Happy Birthday,” the official Twitter handle of BCCI wrote.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared a post by notifying records of the 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning coach.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar shared his wishes on Twitter with a throwback picture of the legendary Indian pair. Further in his post, he also wished Dravid good luck for India's third Test vs South Africa that begins on Tuesday.

Former Indian cricketer, Vinod Kambli extended his wishes to Dravid by calling him the "Wall of Indian cricket".

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wished Dravid saying that he is the master of all trades.

Here for a few more birthday tweets and wishes from the cricket fraternity:

Dravid played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a T20I for India during his illustrious career. Currently, the former cricketer stands fourth on the list of highest run-getter for India in ODIs with 10,768 runs. Other Indian cricketers who are ahead of him on the list include Sachin Tendulkar with 18,426 runs, Virat Kohli with 12,169 runs and Sourav Ganguly with 11,221 runs.

Dravid scored 13,625 runs in the 163 Test matches. Only Indian batter to score more runs in this format than Dravid is Tendulkar who ammassed 15,921 runs from 200 matches in his career.

