Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan and others wish The Wall as he turns 48

Rahul Dravid, the former Indian cricket team captain, turns 48 today (11 January). The cricketer began his journey in Team India with Sourav Ganguly in the year 1996 at Lord's.

Dravid announced his retirement from international cricket in 2012. A brief broadcasting stint later, he got involved with grooming the next generation of Indian cricketers and is credited for guiding the U-19 team to World Cup win in 2018.

Dravid holds the world record for facing most balls in Test history, besides playing the longest Test innings for India when he batted for over 12 hours to score a career-best 270 against Pakistan in 2004.

More than 10,000 runs in Tests and ODIs

194 fifty-plus scores

Most Test catches by a non-wicketkeeper

Most balls faced in Test cricket

Only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships Happy birthday to the incredible Rahul Dravid pic.twitter.com/YeSVrSwlbT — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

A host of sportspersons and politicians took to Twitter to wish the former Indian skipper.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished shared the achievements of Dravid, one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the sport.

509 international caps

24,208 international runs

48 international tons

Most catches (210) in Tests

Over 10,000 runs in both Tests & ODIs Wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/X2E181x5jK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished the former Indian cricketer and captain Rahul Dravid on his birthday.

Birthday greetings to the former Indian cricketer and Captain Rahul Dravid ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. #RahulDravid — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2021

Wishing the former Indian skipper, Union Minister VK Singh wrote, "A true gentleman and an inspiration for billions when it comes to keeping the country before everything else. Happy Birthday to one of my favourite cricketers, The Wall - Rahul Dravid."

A true gentleman and an inspiration for billions when it comes to keeping the country before everything else. Happy Birthday to one of my favourite cricketers, The Wall - Rahul Dravid. — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) January 11, 2021

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to send his "warm wishes to a special friend". Both cricketers have shared one of the most memorable partnerships at the Eden Gardens when India defeated Australia.

Warm birthday wishes to a special friend with whom I shared a lot of wonderful memories and who continues to inspire us. Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead Rahul. pic.twitter.com/S3hWufvD9r — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021

"Wishing a great man and a great birthday #RahulDravid," wrote Irfan Pathan.

Wishing a great man and a great birthday #RahulDravid — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2021

Yusuf Pathan also wished Dravid and wrote that he is "one of the finest batsmen India ever produced, a true gentleman, a brilliant mentor and an inspiration to many."

Wishing Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday. One of the finest batsmen India ever produced, a true gentleman, a brilliant mentor and an inspiration to many. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 11, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Dooda Ganesh wished his teammate from his Karnataka under-19 days and his childhood friend Rahul Dravid. "You're the epitome of perfection," he wrote in his wish.

One of my favourite teammates from my Karnataka U-19 days, my childhood buddy and above all, a great human being. Happy birthday, Rahul Dravid. You’re the epitome of perfection. Have a great year ahead, Jam #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/xtsKXMF93Z — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 11, 2021

"One of the finest batsmen and more importantly an amazing human being. Happy birthday #RahulDravid sir," wrote cricketer Shreyas Gopal.

One of the finest batsman and more importantly an amazing human being. Happy birthday #RahulDravid sir. — Shreyas Gopal (@ShreyasGopal19) January 11, 2021

"Great Wall Of India” wishing you a very happy birthday Rahul bhai," tweeted Pragyan Ojha.

“Great Wall Of India” wishing you a very happy birthday Rahul bhai #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/f077Cs7H1w — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 11, 2021

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also extended his wishes to Dravid. "A very happy birthday to Rahul Dravid. Good day to have you batting!" he wrote.

A very happy birthday to Rahul Dravid. Good day to have you batting! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2021

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also wished a happy birthday to The Wall.

24,208 International runs

46,564 balls faced

194 fifty + scores Happy birthday to The Wall, Rahul Dravid #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Tr6kmuEZ1t — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 11, 2021

Another IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also wished the legend of the sport on his birthday.

Here's wishing the first-ever Royal Challenger and a legend of the sport, Rahul Dravid, a very happy birthday! May your year be as delightful as your watertight front-foot defence. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/SWdl7OMmHx — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 11, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also wished the "Great Wall of India" the best of health and happiness on his birthday.

#TeamIndia batsmen channeling their inner #RahulDravid, and what better day to do it on! We wish the Great Wall of India the best of health and happiness on his birthday! #AUSvIND #Cricket #Test #RSD pic.twitter.com/eTDzdXDAL1 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 11, 2021

Rahul Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs. He made 13,288 runs in Tests and 10,889 in ODIs.