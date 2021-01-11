Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan and others wish The Wall as he turns 48

  • FP Trending
  • January 11th, 2021
  • 12:48:25 IST

Rahul Dravid, the former Indian cricket team captain, turns 48 today (11 January). The cricketer began his journey in Team India with Sourav Ganguly in the year 1996 at Lord's.

Dravid announced his retirement from international cricket in 2012. A brief broadcasting stint later, he got involved with grooming the next generation of Indian cricketers and is credited for guiding the U-19 team to World Cup win in 2018.

Dravid holds the world record for facing most balls in Test history, besides playing the longest Test innings for India when he batted for over 12 hours to score a career-best 270 against Pakistan in 2004.

A host of sportspersons and politicians took to Twitter to wish the former Indian skipper.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished shared the achievements of Dravid, one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the sport.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished the former Indian cricketer and captain Rahul Dravid on his birthday.

Wishing the former Indian skipper, Union Minister VK Singh wrote, "A true gentleman and an inspiration for billions when it comes to keeping the country before everything else. Happy Birthday to one of my favourite cricketers, The Wall - Rahul Dravid."

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to send his "warm wishes to a special friend". Both cricketers have shared one of the most memorable partnerships at the Eden Gardens when India defeated Australia.

"Wishing a great man and a great birthday #RahulDravid," wrote Irfan Pathan.

Yusuf Pathan also wished Dravid and wrote that he is "one of the finest batsmen India ever produced, a true gentleman, a brilliant mentor and an inspiration to many."

Former Indian cricketer Dooda Ganesh wished his teammate from his Karnataka under-19 days and his childhood friend Rahul Dravid. "You're the epitome of perfection," he wrote in his wish.

"One of the finest batsmen and more importantly an amazing human being. Happy birthday #RahulDravid sir," wrote cricketer Shreyas Gopal.

"Great Wall Of India” wishing you a very happy birthday Rahul bhai," tweeted Pragyan Ojha.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also extended his wishes to Dravid. "A very happy birthday to Rahul Dravid. Good day to have you batting!" he wrote.

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also wished a happy birthday to The Wall.

Another IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also wished the legend of the sport on his birthday.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also wished the "Great Wall of India" the best of health and happiness on his birthday.

Rahul Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs. He made 13,288 runs in Tests and 10,889 in ODIs.

