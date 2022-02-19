Happy Birthday Prasidh Krishna: A look at right-arm pacer's best ODI performances

Bowler Prasidh Krishna turns 26 today, 19 February. The pacer, who made his international debut in 2021, has impressed cricket lovers by clocking speeds of over 140kmph, making him a deadly bowler for the Indian squad.

Since, his debut last year, the right-arm pacer has scalped 18 wickets in seven matches, with an economy rate of 4.84.

The pacer, who made his first class debut for Karnataka in 2015-16, was initially confused over whether to pursue volleyball or cricket. However, former Karnataka first-class cricketer Srinivas Murthy, who was the young pacer’s coach in school, advised him to pursue cricket.

Since then, the lanky bowler has never looked back. In his debut List-A season in 2016-17, Krishna took 13 wickets at an average of 16.6. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy, with 17 wickets to his name.

On his birthday, here are some of the best bowling performances:

4/12 against West Indies in 2022:

In the recently concluded second India-West Indies ODI in Ahmedabad, Krishna was the star of the match. His clinical performance helped restrict the West Indies to a low score of 193. The right-arm pacer scalped the wickets of Darren Bravo, skipper Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach and Brandon King. For his performance, the right-arm bowler was awarded the Player of the Match.

4/54 against England in 2021:

On his international debut in the first India-England ODI in Pune, Krishna scalped four wickets in just 8.1 overs. The lanky pacer single-handedly restricted almost half the England side in the game.

3/27 against West Indies in 2022:

The right-arm pacer scalped three wickets in the third India-West Indies ODI. With his figures of 3/27 in 8.1 overs, Krishna once again turned the match in India’s favour. His contribution to the game included the pivotal wickets of Jason Holder, Darren Bravo and Alzarri Joseph. He was awarded the Player of the Series due to his fantastic performance in all three one-day matches.

3/59 against South Africa in 2022:

In this thriller of a match, Krishna emerged as the highest wicket-taker on India’s side. While Krishna did scalp the wickets of David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius and Sisanda Magala to restrict the Proteas to a score of 287, South Africa ultimately won the match by four runs.

2/29 against West Indies in 2022:

In the first India-West Indies ODI, the pacer took two wickets while giving just 29 runs, making him the most economical bowler on the Indian side. Along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj and Washington Sundar, Krishna was instrumental in restricting the West Indies to a low total of 176.

Krishna has also performed well in the Indian Premier League, where he has 30 wickets in 34 games till date. The pacer was recently purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore this season.

