MS Dhoni’s decorated trophy cabinet has always been one of the biggest highlights of his illustrious career. Whether in the Blue for Team India or in Yellow for Chennai Super Kings, winning trophies has been second nature for the legendary skipper. From a cool mindset to astounding cricketing acumen, Dhoni had everything that a cricketer needs to achieve success both as a player and as captain. And his numbers reflect that. When Dhoni first time took the field for the Indian team, anyone could hardly imagine what that long-haired guy from Ranchi could give the country. But with time, Dhoni went on to etch his name in history, leading India to three ICC trophies to become the most successful captain of Indian cricket.

Today, 7 July, Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday. On this special day, let’s take a look at the achievements of Captain Cool’s cricketing career:

Leading India to three ICC trophies

Ahead of the 2007 T20 World Cup, the Indian team management was on the hunt for a new captain to lead a young unit but MS Dhoni was in no contention to be assigned to that role. But surprisingly, the BCCI chose to bestow the responsibility upon the wicketkeeper-batter.

Considering the average age of the Indian squad, there was hardly any expectation for the Men in Blue to lift the title. But the dream came true when India picked up a thrilling 5-run victory over Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Dhoni became the ODI captain in the same year, replacing Rahul Dravid. It took only four years for Dhoni to lead the country to achieve a long-awaited dream, winning the ICC ODI World Cup for the second time after 1983. After two years, Dhoni completed the journey to take home every ICC trophy of limited-overs cricket by lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

Taking India to the top of Test ranking

MS Dhoni made his debut as India’s Test captain during a 2007 Test against South Africa when designated skipper Anil Kumble was sidelined due to injury issues. Under Dhoni’s leadership, India registered a comfortable victory over South Africa, which was followed by a commanding 320-run win against Australia.

Thanks to his success as an interim skipper, Dhoni officially took over India’s Test captaincy in 2008 when Kumble retired in the middle of the home series against Australia. In just one year, India climbed to the top of the ICC Test rankings. Dhoni was in charge till 2014 when Virat Kohli replaced him.

The most successful captain of the IPL

MS Dhoni has taken his retirement from international cricket in 2020. But he is yet to bid adieu to the IPL. Dhoni joined Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural 2008 IPL and was immediately named the captain. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK reached the IPL Playoffs 14 times, while appearing in the final 10 times.

In the first season, CSK progressed to the final of the tournament, but could not lift the title. The maiden success came in 2010 when CSK beat their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the final. Dhoni and Co continued their dominance in the following year and won their second-consecutive IPL trophy.

Then after seven years, CSK once again became the champions by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit showdown. After serving a two-year ban, CSK made a roaring comeback in 2021 when they engraved their name on the title for the fourth time. Dhoni’s latest and fifth IPL trophy came in the 2023 season after Ravindra Jadeja’s miraculous finish helped CSK overcome Gujarat Titans in the final.