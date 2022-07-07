Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: 5 times 'Captain Cool' shattered stumps with lightening-fast reactions

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni was introduced behind the stumps, there were many who raised questions about his techniques. But over the years, the former India skipper has proved himself to be one of the best wicketkeepers in the history of cricket with agility, quick decision making and perfect timing. He has become the ace of cards with 195 stumpings in international cricket - most by any player in history.

Dhoni comes among those keepers who have taken more than 800 wickets with their reactions behind the stumps. On the list, he stands at the third position with 829 involvements after other two legends, Mark Boucher (998) and Adam Gilchrist (905). He is also the only keeper to deliver with 100-plus stumping in ODI alone. The India great has recorded 268 dismissals in T20 cricket which is the most in T20 history.

On the occasion of his 41st birthday, let’s remember some of the lightning-fast reactions of MS Dhoni behind the wickets:

Keemo Paul in 2018: Caribbean batter Keemo Paul fell victim to Dhoni’s quick glove work behind the stumps during an ODI fixture at Mumbai. The Indian legend clocked 0.08 seconds to send back Paul and recorded the fastest stumping in cricket. The West Indian batter failed to touch the white line with his back foot before Dhoni dismantled the stumps with an ultra-quick reaction.

Mitchell Marsh in 2012: It was on a slowish MCG track when Dhoni shattered the stumps in the blink of an eye to dismiss Aussie batter, Mitchel Marsh. Following a delivery by spinner Rahul Sharma, the former India wicketkeeper-batter had his job done in just 0.9 seconds which then became the fastest one in cricket. Later in 2018, Dhoni himself broke his own record with the wicket of Keemo Paul.

Tim Seifert in 2019: While the Indian bowling attack was struggling to find a way to break the opening partnership, Dhoni’s fast hands turned out to be the saviour. On a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav, Dhoni trapped Tim Seifert short of the line in 0.0999 seconds to break the deadly opening stand.

George Bailey in 2016: While Australia was driving the game with 150 for 2 in an ODI at the historic MCG, Dhoni took only 0.19 seconds to dismiss George Bailey in a tricky delivery by Ravindra Jadeja. Though India lost the game by three wickets, Indian fans witnessed one of the best instances behind the sticks.

Glenn Maxwell in 2016: In a game of the historic T20 series-win in Australia, Glenn Maxwell was well decided on smashing Yuvraj Singh out of the park but failed to connect. Dhoni knocked off the stumps giving no time to Maxwell to recover. The wicket marked Dhoni becoming the wicketkeeper to bag the most number of stumpings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.