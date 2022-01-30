Happy Birthday Mitchell Starc: Aussie pacer's top performances against India

Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc turns 32 today, 30 January. One of the most lethal bowlers in the Australian side, Starc has some commendable performances to his name since he made his international debut over a decade ago.

Starc is one of the finest fast bowlers in the world and is currently ranked 8th in ODI and 13th in Tests. Born in New South Wales, the wicketkeeper-turned bowler is seen as a formidable opponent by many batters.

He recently won the Allan Border medal, one of the top honours at Cricket Australia (CA) Awards. Starc was honoured with the prestigious award for his strong performance in all three formats of cricket. Interestingly, he is only the fifth bowler to win the prestigious award in the last 22 years.

With his passion and dedication towards the game, Starc has become a name that strikes fear in the minds of other teams.

Starc made his ODI debut against India in 2010 and Test debut against New Zealand in 2011 at The Gabba, Brisbane. In his career, Starc has played 15 Tests against India, and taken a total of 42 wickets. In ODIs, he has scalped 17 wickets in 13 games.

On his 32nd birthday, we take a look at some of his best performances against the Indian cricket team:

Melbourne (6/43) 2015:

In the Carlton Mid One-Day International Tri-Series, Australia defeated India by 4 wickets in 2015. The star of the game was Starc, who scalped 6 wickets at an economy rate of 4.30 runs.

Sydney (2/28) 2015:

Starc's crucial spell helped the Aussies reach the final of the 2015 World Cup. With James Faulkner and Mitchell Johnson by his side, Starc managed to subdue the Men in Blue and helped Australia win the game by 95 runs.

Adelaide (4/53) 2020:

In 2020, Starc scalped four wickets in the Adelaide Test between India and the Aussies. The record remains one of his best performances. Though Starc was struggling with some personal issues during the series, his match-winning spell was a glimpse that the fighter in him was capable of overcoming all obstacles to give his best.

Mumbai (3/56) 2020:

Starc's 3/56 was another example of Wankhede's love affair with left-handed bowlers. With his 3-wicket haul in the match, the bowler helped the Aussies bundle India out for 255 and achieve a 10-wicket victory.

