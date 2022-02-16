Happy birthday Mayank Agarwal: A look at India batter's top performances in Test cricket

Mayank Agarwal turns 31 on Wednesday, 16 February. The right-handed batsman has been crucial to the Indian side over the years. Influenced immensely by Virender Sehwag, the opener has carved out a space for himself in the Indian team due to his aggressive batting style.

One of the bright spots in India’s U-19 World Cup squad in 2010, Agarwal emerged as the team’s leading scorer in the tournament. After that, he made his debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in 2011.

In his debut IPL game, the opener hit legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan for a six in the first ball of his over. The aggressive batsman initially failed to perform consistently in the IPL, even facing fitness issues in the 2014-15 season, before bouncing back strong in later seasons where he registered some productive runs.

He even enjoyed a phenomenal performance in the 2017-18 Ranji Season, when amassed 1160 runs from just 13 innings.

Agarwal’s remarkable performance in the domestic front led to selectors picking him for his international Test debut in 2018. Since then, the right-handed opener has never looked back. On Mayank Agarwal’s 31st birthday, here are some of his most impressive performances:

215 against South Africa in 2019: Agarwal scored his first double ton in this Test against the Proteas in a ICC World Test Championship match. The opener put up a 317-run first wicket partnership with Rohit Sharma in the first innings in Vishakhapatnam. He was the stabilising force at one end of the crease, while wickets fell rapidly after Sharma’s departure. His double century played an important role in India’s 213 run victory over South Africa.

243 against Bangladesh in 2019: The right-hand opener made his highest Test score till date in this game. His double ton led to India completely bulldozing Bangladesh and winning the Test by an innings and 130 runs. Agarwal was declared the Player of the Match due to his impressive performance.

150 against New Zealand in 2021: In the second Test of the Black Cap’s tour of India last year, Agarwal scored a steady 150 off 311 balls. The opener’s knock helped India reach the score of 325 in the first innings after the team lost three wickets at 80. While Ashwin and other bowlers helped turn the game in India’s favour, Agarwal scored another 62 runs in the second innings to lead India to victory.

108 against South Africa in 2019: Agarwal made his debut Test century against the Proteas in the World Test Championship. His 108 off 195 balls helped him stabilise the innings with then-skipper Virat Kohli. The Indian team went on to win the match by an innings and 137 runs.

77 against Australia in 2018: In his debut international Test series, the right-hander racked up 77 off 112 in Sydney. Agarwal’s performance, along with that of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, helped India reach a total of 622 in the first innings. The match ended in draw.

Agarwal has scored a total of 1,429 runs in 19 Tests till date. The right-handed opener continues to be an important player for the Indian side. Here’s wishing him some more phenomenal knocks ahead.