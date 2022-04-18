Happy Birthday KL Rahul: A look at Lucknow Super Giants skipper's best IPL innings

KL Rahul turns 30 today, on 18 April. The right-handed opener has often made batting look like a walk in the park with his performances. He has more often than not stepped up to the mark when the need arises.

KL Rahul has several records to his name including most fifties in consecutive innings. He is also the only Indian player to have scored a century in his ODI debut.

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper has made his mark in the Indian Premier League as well. KL Rahul became the first player to smash a century in his 100th IPL match this Saturday. With this milestone, he became the only captain after Virat Kohli to have scored multiple centuries as a skipper.

As KL Rahul celebrates his special day today, here is a list of his best IPL performances:

132* against RCB (2020): KL Rahul made his highest score against RCB in the 13th edition of the tournament. The then-skipper of the Punjab Kings, KL Rahul scored 132* off just 69 balls. His power-packed innings included 14 fours and seven sixes. Thanks to Rahul's unmatched performance, Punjab put up 206 runs on the scoreboard. The team won the match by 97 runs after Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin scalped three wickets each.

103* against MI (2022): In the recent match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul achieved his third IPL century in total and second against MI. He devastated the opposition bowlers by hitting their deliveries all over the park. Due to his unbeaten ton, LSG reached 199. After some superb bowling on their part, the team managed to defeat MI by 18 runs.

100* against MI (2019): KL Rahul slammed his first century of the tournament in this match. With six fours and six sixes, Rahul smashed a ton in just 64 balls. However, due to Kieron Pollard's aggressive 83 off 31, MI won the match by three wickets.

98* against CSK (2021): Rahul missed his century by just 2 runs in this thrilling game. The right-handed batter scored 98 off just 42 deliveries, including seven fours and eight sixes. His six-studded innings helped Punjab Kings reach 139 in just 13 overs.

95* against RR (2018): KL Rahul once again missed out on a century after he scored 95 off 70 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals. He peppered his innings with 2 maximums and 11 fours. However, Rahul’s efforts went in vain as PBKS lost the match by 15 runs.

