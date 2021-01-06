Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others wish 1983 World Cup-winning captain

  • FP Trending
  • January 6th, 2021
  • 13:02:33 IST

Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain, is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. The charismatic all-rounder is the only cricketer in Test history to score over 5000 runs and take over 400 wickets. Kapil, in fact, held the world record for most Test wickets (434), going past Kiwi great Sir Richard Hadlee, and still occupies ninth spot in the all-time list.

A host of cricketers, past and present, took to social media to wish the legendary cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with Kapil Dev and wrote, "Happy birthday @therealkapildev paaji! Wishing you a year full of happiness & health."

Virat Kohli wrote, "Happy Birthday @therealkapildev. Wishing you happy times ahead for you and your family. Have a wonderful and a healthy year ahead."

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that Kapil Dev is the reason for many of the players who are playing cricket. He also thanked him for love and support and wished for his best health.

Wishing Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote, "When you held the World Cup from the Lords Balcony you made every Indian believe that India can be the best amongst the rest... A true leader ignites that spark!"

Shikhar Dhawan in his wish said that Kapil Dev is an inspiration to cricketers everywhere.

Irfan Pathan called Kapil Dev "absolute legend" of cricket and a great human being.

VVS Laxman also wished Kapil Dev and wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to a man who has touched and inspired so many lives with joy. Wishing you a blessed, healthy, fruitful, and eventful year @therealkapildev paaji."

Kapil's former teammates Madan Lal and Chetan Sharma extended their greetings to the former captain on his big day.

Former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Dodda Ganesh also wished Kapil Dev while, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle in his wish said, "I didn't think I would say this to one of the greatest cricketers of our time but wish you lots of happiness and golf!"

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted that Kapil Dev is the only player to take over 400 wickets and score more than 5,000 runs in Test.

Teams from the IPL franchise wished the iconic player as well. The official Twitter page of IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals shared an iconic picture of Kapil Dev where he is seen holding the World Cup.

SunRisers Hyderabad also wished the former Indian World Cup-winning captain on his birthday.

Kapil Dev has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs. He was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.

Updated Date: January 06, 2021 13:02:33 IST

Tags:

