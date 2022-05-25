Happy Birthday Kagiso Rabada: 5 best bowling figures of the South African quick

Coming off a breathtaking performance in the 2014’s Under-19 World Cup, Kagiso Rabada has secured a permanent place in South Africa’s first team and has been leading the South African bowling attack for the last 5 years. The speedster became the second bowler in the world to record a hattrick in his debut match in the One-Day International Cricket.

The right-arm quick made his IPL debut in 2017 for the Delhi-based franchise and got featured in 6 matches. Following an unfortunate injury, he missed the 2018 season but made a strong comeback in 2019. He put up a significant impact and finished the campaign with one wicket behind the Purple Cap holder Imran Tahir, despite playing five games fewer.

In 2020, the form continued for Rabada as he bagged the Purple Cap of the season by scalping a total of 30 wickets and helped Delhi to reach the Final for the first time. The 2021 edition was not a great joy for the South African quick. He only managed to pick up 15 wickets in his 15 appearances. After serving Delhi Capitals for four seasons, he was bought by the Punjab Kings in this year’s mega auction. He has pouched 22 wickets in 12 matches for Punjab this year.

The sensational fast bowler has had quite a remarkable IPL journey so far. Throughout his IPL career, Rabada has scalped 98 wickets in 62 games. To mark his 27th birthday today, 25 May, let’s take a look at Kagiso Rabada’s best of the spells in the Indian Premier League:

4 wickets for 33 runs vs GT in 2022: In the ongoing season of IPL, Rabada took 4 wickets against the new entrant Gujarat Titans. He got Wriddhiman Saha to give Gujarat an early blow. Then he scalped the wickets of Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan consecutively but missed the chance of a hattrick. In the end, he got Lockie Ferguson to record a 4-wicket spell and was awarded the player of the match title.

36 runs for 3 wickets in 2021: Though the 2021 edition was not a good journey for Rabada, in the match against his new team Punjab Kings, the right-arm quick scalped three wickets including Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle and Chris Jordan. However, he came out to be expensive giving away 36 runs while bowling 4 overs.

4 wickets for 24 runs vs RCB in 2020: Rabada’s another 4 wicket-haul came in 2020 against RCB. He got dangerous Virat Kohli at 43 and then scalped the wickets of Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube and Isuru Udana. He maintained the economy rate of 6.0 in his 4 over-spell.

4 wickets for 21 runs vs RCB in 2019: Rabada completely demolished RCB’s batting attack and restricted them to 149 runs. The 4-wicket haul included two batting maestros AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli. Later, he also got Akshdeep Nath and Pawan Negi in the same over. He also maintained a good economy rate ad gave away 21 runs in 4 overs.

4 wickets for 19 runs vs SRH in 2019: While defending just 155 runs, Rabada got Delhi back into the game by getting the wicket of in-form David Warner. He carried his momentum forward and took the wicket of all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Later on, he bagged the wickets of Hyderabad’s tail-enders Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed to complete the second 4-wicket spell of the season.

