Happy Birthday Jemimah Rodrigues: India batter wants this from Mumbai Indians

File image of Jemimah Rodrigues.

India women all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues turns a year older on Monday, 5 September.

Rodrigues has made a home in millions of hearts not just with her swashbuckling performances but with her hilarious social media posts as well. Her birthday was no different as the all-rounder responded to a special note from the Mumbai Indians in her inimitable style.

Mumbai Indians took to Twitter today to wish Jemimah Rodrigues on her special day with the message, “To one of the most vibrant cricketers with immense talent. Happy Birthday, Jemi”, followed by a cake and a heart emoji.

The all-rounder from Mumbai was quick to reply to the post, writing, “Thank you! You guys better pick me up for the Womens IPL… just saying”.

The Mumbai-based franchise was not one to stay behind and wrote in Marathi, “What do you say paltan? Shall we do it?”

Apart from Mumbai Indians, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, BCCI Women and Punjab Kings also sent their best wishes to the India all-rounder.

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is not the only post of Rodrigues that has left users amused. Last month, she shared a meme of herself stretching her back leg to save herself from a stumping. The pose prompted comparisons with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. The all-rounder was quick to see the funny side of the story and shared the meme, poking fun at herself.

Rodrigues was earlier playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, before she was ruled out due to a wrist injury. Fans are hoping that the star batter is fine for India’s tour of England, starting 10 September. Rodrigues has been named in both the T20I and ODI squads.

Before The Hundred, Rodrigues played for the national team in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The star all-rounder played a crucial role in the tournament and emerged as the fifth-highest scorer, with 146 runs to her name. India won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games after they lost to Australia in the final.

Updated Date: September 05, 2022 16:20:48 IST

