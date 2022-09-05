Happy Birthday Jemimah Rodrigues: India batter wants this from Mumbai Indians

India women all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues turns a year older on Monday, 5 September.

Rodrigues has made a home in millions of hearts not just with her swashbuckling performances but with her hilarious social media posts as well. Her birthday was no different as the all-rounder responded to a special note from the Mumbai Indians in her inimitable style.

Mumbai Indians took to Twitter today to wish Jemimah Rodrigues on her special day with the message, “To one of the most vibrant cricketers with immense talent. Happy Birthday, Jemi”, followed by a cake and a heart emoji.

To one of the most vibrant cricketers with immense talent 💯🙌 Happy Birthday, Jemi 🎂💙#OneFamily @JemiRodrigues @BCCI pic.twitter.com/WnN65kkRM3 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 5, 2022

The all-rounder from Mumbai was quick to reply to the post, writing, “Thank you! You guys better pick me up for the Womens IPL… just saying”.

Thank you! You guys better pick me up for the Womens IPL… just saying 😌💙 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) September 5, 2022

The Mumbai-based franchise was not one to stay behind and wrote in Marathi, “What do you say paltan? Shall we do it?”

पलटन, काय म्हणता? होऊन जाऊ दे? 😉💙 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 5, 2022

Apart from Mumbai Indians, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, BCCI Women and Punjab Kings also sent their best wishes to the India all-rounder.

Happy birthday, Jemi 🥳 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 5, 2022

7⃣9⃣ international matches 👌

1⃣6⃣6⃣7⃣ international runs 👍 Here’s wishing @JemiRodrigues a very happy birthday 👏 🎂#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JwqQIWTkHI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 5, 2022

The G̶e̶m̶ Jem of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team! 💎 Happy Birthday, @JemiRodrigues! Here’s to plenty of fun and entertainment both on the field and off. 🥳#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #JemimahRodrigues pic.twitter.com/t2lTgz7oFg — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 5, 2022

This is not the only post of Rodrigues that has left users amused. Last month, she shared a meme of herself stretching her back leg to save herself from a stumping. The pose prompted comparisons with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. The all-rounder was quick to see the funny side of the story and shared the meme, poking fun at herself.

Rodrigues was earlier playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, before she was ruled out due to a wrist injury. Fans are hoping that the star batter is fine for India’s tour of England, starting 10 September. Rodrigues has been named in both the T20I and ODI squads.

Before The Hundred, Rodrigues played for the national team in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. The star all-rounder played a crucial role in the tournament and emerged as the fifth-highest scorer, with 146 runs to her name. India won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games after they lost to Australia in the final.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.