Happy Birthday James Anderson: A look at his top 5 spells against India

When we talk about the most successful fast bowlers in the history of Test cricket, England’s James Anderson undoubtedly occupies the front row. His sheer dominance over the new ball has positioned him leaps ahead of other pacers, at least in statistical terms.

After facing some lows in the early phase of his career, Anderson polished himself and became one of the best swing bowlers that the world can ever have.

Though the 40-year-old pacer now plays only in the England Test squad, he has also represented the Three Lions in other formats. His limited-over career came to an abrupt end as he played his last ODI against Afghanistan back in 2015 and his last T20I appearance was in 2009 against South Africa.

However, the veteran bowler has not announced his retirement from any form of the game. He has just devoted his life to playing Test cricket and has become a dedicated Test player for England.

During his almost two-decade-long career, the right-arm pacer has played a total of 172 Tests and 194 ODIs in the English outfit and scalped 657 and 269 wickets respectively. He has also picked up 18 wickets in 19 T20 Internationals.

Happy Birthday to our 🐐 He just keeps getting better and better 🙌@jimmy9 🎉 pic.twitter.com/36eHWcb39a — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2022

Today, on his 40th birthday, let's take a look at James Anderson’s best bowling figures against India:

9 wickets for 43 runs at Lord’s (2018): Anderson’s best spell against India came at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s in 2018 when he bagged as many as 9 wickets combined in both innings giving away just 43 runs. This fiery version of Anderson brought the Indian batting unit to their knees as England clinched a massive victory by an innings and 159 runs.

7 wickets for 77 runs at Southampton (2014): In the first innings, India got bundled out for 330 runs while they were trailing by a mammoth 569 runs on the board. Anderson was the man behind this collapse as he got five wickets to his name. In the second innings, he picked up two crucial wickets and India eventually lost the game by 266 runs.

6 wickets for 106 runs at Edgbaston (2022): In the latest Test encounter between the two sides, James Anderson took full advantage of Edgbaston’s track and destroyed the Indian batting lineup with exceptional swing. He scythed through the Indian top-order and scalped five wickets in the first innings.

He also scalped Subhman Gill in the very first over of the second innings, continuing to torment India. With the help of brilliant team effort, England won the match by 7 wickets.

4 wickets for 18 runs at Brisbane (2015): This spell of Anderson is from a different format. It was the third ODI of the Carlton Mid Tri-series when the Indian batting unit had to surrender to the wrath of Anderson and Steven Finn. While Finn recorded a five-wicket haul, Anderson produced a four-fer. Powered by these brilliant spells, India’s innings concluded at 153 and England snatched an easy win by nine wickets.

4 wickets for 23 runs at Southampton (2007): While the English bowlers had a duty to defend 288 runs, Anderson turned out to be the show-stealer as he destroyed the Indian top order picking up four wickets at a cost of just 23 runs. India’s innings got wrapped up for 184 and England registered a huge 104-run victory.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.