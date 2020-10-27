Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina lead wishes as former all-rounder turns 36

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is celebrating his 36th birthday today (27 October) and the cricketing fraternity and others have poured in with their wishes on the special occasion.

Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, Irfan made his debut for India in the 2003-2004 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He was part of the Indian team that won the World T20 trophy in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

In IPL, Pathan featured for five teams — Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rising Pune Supergiants.

On the former cricketer's birthday, ICC shared a clip of him in action from the 2007 T20 World Cup final where he took three wickets and gave away just one boundary.

Suresh Raina wished Irfan, writing, "Cheers to you my friend! Happy birthday @IrfanPathan and may all your wishes come true! See you soon bhai jaan #HappyBirthdayIrfanPathan".

In the image, Raina can be seen sharing a light moment with Irfan Pathan and former skipper Dhoni.

"Jitne khatarnak inke inswingers the, utni hi khatarnak aur insightful inki commentary hai Happy Birthday to the king of swing @IrfanPathan sending you all my love and best wishes brother! Have a great day and stay safe," shared Yuvraj Singh.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir wrote, "Birthday greetings to the wonderful @IrfanPathan! May you keep bowling us over with your beautiful smile & wish you a great year ahead!"

Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh and Mohammad Shami too wished Pathan on Twitter.

