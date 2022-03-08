Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Kaur: A look at some of the Indian cricket star’s top knocks

Indian Women T20I Captain Harmapreet Kaur celebrates her 32nd birthday today, 8 March.

Born in Moga district of Punjab in 1989, the all-rounder played her first ODI match against Pakistan in 2009 and made her T20I debut against England on 11 June, 2009, when India played in the ICC Women’s World T20 in Taunton. Harmanpreet Kaur then made her Test debut five years later against England in 2014.

The cricketer has achieved a lot for her country and is the first Indian woman to be signed by an overseas T20 franchise. Kaur was signed for Women’s Big Bash League by Sydney Thunder in the 2016-17 season. She is also the second Indian player to have been signed by England and Wales Cricket Board’s Kia Super League.

The right-handed batter is also the recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Awards, which she won in 2017 for her outstanding performance in sports and games. This award is the second-highest sporting honour of India.

On Kaur’s 32nd birthday, we look at some of the best innings that the all-rounder played for India and left the cricket fraternity amazed and delighted:

171* off 115 – India vs Australia

It was the 2017 Women's World Cup semi-final in which Kaur remained unbeaten and guided India to the finals by playing an innings of her lifetime. Kaur’s innings included 20 boundaries and 7 glorious sixes, which helped India post 281. In reply, Australia could only manage 245, there by losing the match by 36 runs.

103 off 51 – India vs New Zealand

This was Kaur’s first T20I hundred and she blitzed her way to a century off just 49 deliveries. Her century was the first to be scored by an Indian player. With her stunning innings, India posted 194/5 in the first match of ICC Women’s World T20 in 2018. New Zealand were restricted to 160/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 34 runs.

46 off 31 – India vs Australia

In the T20 match against Australia at Adelaide Oval in 2016, India was chasing a target of 141 and found themselves in trouble, with the run rate climbing all the time. Kaur, playing at No. 4, struck a blistering 31-ball 46 to lead the chase and helped India win by five wickets.

34 off 21 – Lancashire Thunders vs Surrey Stars- Kia Super League

Harmanpreet Kaur was making her debut in the Kia Super League, playing for Lancashire Thunders in 2018. The team was chasing 149 to win and Kaur blasted 34 off 21 balls to take her side home with one ball to spare. The all-rounder hit three boundaries, and her majestic six on the penultimate ball of the innings helped her team beat Surrey Stars by five wickets.

107 off 109 – India vs England

This was Harmanpreet Kaur’s first ODI century and even though India lost the match, Kaur struck a valiant 107 off 109 balls which included 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. The all-rounder added 106 runs with Karu Jain for the fourth wicket, as India chased a target of 273.

Kaur represents new-age India women’s cricket and is a path-breaker for registering some outstanding records. The cricketer has made a total of 2669 runs in ODIs and 2319 in T20Is. We wish the valiant all-rounder great success in the years to come.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.