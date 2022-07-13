Happy Birthday Faf du Plessis: A look at top-5 batting displays of the South African in IPL

Faf du Plessis can be considered a full T20 package because of his exceptional batting techniques and fast reactions on the field. After making his ODI debut against India, the right-handed batter has become a significant part of the South African unit. Though he recorded a ton in his debut Test, du Plessis is known for his expertise in limited-over cricket.

Du Plessis had been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since his debut in the Indian Premier League in 2012. He played several match-winning knocks in the yellow jersey until he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2022 season. The franchise not only bought him for a whopping 7 crore but also named him the skipper after Virat Kohli stepped down from the leadership duty. Under their new captain, the Bangalore-based unit played well throughout the group stage but got choked in the second playoff game against Rajasthan Royals.

During his decade-long IPL career, du Plessis has appeared in 116 matches and celebrated a total of 3403 runs with the bat. He has got an impressive batting average of 34.37 and a 130-plus strike rate. He has already named 25 half-centuries to his name but missed the ton several times by a few runs.

Today, on the occasion of his 38th birthday, let’s relieve top IPL knocks of the RCB skipper:

95 runs off 60 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021: It was the 15th occasion of the 2021 IPL season when du Plessis narrowly missed three figures but remained unbeaten for a 60-ball 95. The explosive show including 9 boundaries and 4 maximums helped CSK breach a huge 200-plus total which led them to a comfortable 18-run win over Kolkata.

95 runs off 55 deliveries against Punjab Kings in 2019: While most of the batters failed to stay longer on the crease, du Plessis’ 95 runs took Chennai to a decent total of 170 runs. The 55-ball innings was laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes. Though the effort went in vain as CSK lost the battle by 6 wickets, this knock comes among the best of the South African.

86 runs off 59 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders: The CSK opener guided the yellow army to lift their fourth IPL title with a magnificent 86-run innings on the final against KKR. Powered by the knock which included 7 boundaries and 3 sixes, CSK put up a 193-run target in front of Kolkata. As the Knight Riders fell 27 runs short of the chase, the full-house Wankhede watched Chennai skipper MS Dhoni getting another title to his name.

88 runs off 57 delivery against Punjab Kings in 2020: In his first match as the RCB captain in 2022, Faf du Plessis smashed 88 runs in 57 balls against Punjab Kings. However, Bangalore bowlers failed to defend the mammoth 205-run total and lost the match by 5 wickets. With the innings, the South African batter earned a special space in the hearts of RCB fans from the very first appearance in the Bangalore outfit.

87 runs off 53 deliveries against Punjab Kings in 2020: The 2020 season saw a rare version of CSK who were struggling to find momentum. After winning the opening match against Mumbai, they lost three matches in a row. In the fourth game, du Plessis played a heroic knock of 87 runs in 53 balls including as many as 11 boundaries and a maximum. The commendable batting display led the side to clinch the victory by 10 wickets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.