Dinesh Karthik, captain of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday. Karthik made his ODI debut for India as a 19-year-old in late 2004. He was also a part of the T20 World Cup winning team in 2007.

A number of players and cricketing boards extended their wishes to Karthik on his birthday.

The International Cricket Council tweeted, “Happy birthday to India wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik," through a Twitter post. ICC also highlighted that Karthik has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is, scoring 3,176 international runs.

26 Tests, 94 ODIs, 32 T20Is

3,176 international runs

153 dismissals Happy birthday to wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik pic.twitter.com/CDay06AIUF — ICC (@ICC) June 1, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Karthik Happy Birthday as well.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished the cricketer and wrote, “May this year bring you loads of happiness and success.”

Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik May this year bring you loads of happiness and success. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2020

In a Twitter post, Team India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Happy birthday Dinesh Karthik bro, have a great one. Stay blessed.”

Happy birthday @DineshKarthik bro, have a great one. Stay blessed pic.twitter.com/zsySCIdBMt — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 1, 2020

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL, thanked Karthik for his memorable knock in the final of the Nidahas Trophy.

His IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders too offered their wishes writing, “D (calm) and K (omposed) leader of the pack turns a year younger! “#Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik – Let the wishes pour in!”

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin greeted Karthik on the occasion.

Happy birthday @DineshKarthik Bless you.. have a good one ✅ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 1, 2020

Happy Birthday Dino. Hope you have a great one with the fam. Cheers and god bless. @DineshKarthik — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 1, 2020

Happiest birthday to you @DineshKarthik! Wish you a year full happiness and lots of good cricket — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 1, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik , have a great day and beyond. — Ashwin (During Covid 19) (@ashwinravi99) June 1, 2020

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 14:50:29 IST

