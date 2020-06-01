First Cricket
Happy birthday Dinesh Karthik: Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and others wish the cricketer

A number of players and cricketing boards extended their wishes to India cricketer Dinesh Karthik on his birthday.

FP Trending, Jun 01, 2020 14:50:29 IST

Dinesh Karthik, captain of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday. Karthik made his ODI debut for India as a 19-year-old in late 2004. He was also a part of the T20 World Cup winning team in 2007.

A number of players and cricketing boards extended their wishes to Karthik on his birthday.

The International Cricket Council tweeted, “Happy birthday to India wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Karthik," through a Twitter post. ICC also highlighted that Karthik has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is, scoring 3,176 international runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Karthik Happy Birthday as well.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished the cricketer and wrote, “May this year bring you loads of happiness and success.”

In a Twitter post, Team India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Happy birthday Dinesh Karthik bro, have a great one. Stay blessed.”

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL, thanked Karthik for his memorable knock in the final of the Nidahas Trophy.

His IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders too offered their wishes writing, “D (calm) and K (omposed) leader of the pack turns a year younger! “#Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik – Let the wishes pour in!”

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin greeted Karthik on the occasion.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 14:50:29 IST

Tags : BCCI, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, Dinesh Karthik Birthday, Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik, ICC, Indian Cricket Team, Indian Premier League, IPL, KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Virat Kohli


