Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: A tour of his five best knocks in IPL

Dinesh Karthik is one of the most experienced wicketkeeper-batters in India, in recent times. Though he couldn’t cement his place in the Indian squad, Karthik has played some memorable knocks in the blue jersey. The match-winning last-ball maximum against Bangladesh in the Nidhas Trophy final in 2018 still holds a significant place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans.
The Tamil Nadu cricketer, turning 37 today, has become a swashbuckling middle-order batter of the Indian Premier League over the years. He started his IPL journey from the initial season in 2008 for Delhi Daredevils. During his three years of playing for Delhi, Karthik only managed to register three fifty-plus scores.
In 2011, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab and he was the second most expensive player in the squad. After a year, he joined Mumbai Indians and played for 2 years. For Mumbai, Karthik lifted his maiden IPL trophy in 2013. In that season, he recorded his most runs in a single season, scoring 411 in 19 appearances at a strike rate of 124.
Karthik was again bought by the Delhi-based franchise in 2014 and then he went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Gujarat Lions retained him in 2017. He was included in the IPL XI as a wicket-keeper in the 2017 season. In 2018, Karthik joined Kolkata Knight Riders and was appointed skipper. He led the side to the playoffs but couldn’t win the title.
After being in KKR for three years, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for Rs 5.5 crore this year in the IPL mega auction. In his 16 innings for RCB this year, Karthik successfully played the role of a finisher and recorded a total of 330 runs at an impressive batting average of 55.
On his 37th birthday this year, let’s take a look at the five best IPL innings of the veteran cricketer:
