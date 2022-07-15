Happy Birthday David Hussey: Top knocks of Australia all-rounder in international cricket

15 July, 2022 marks the 45th birthday of the former Australian all-rounder David Hussey, younger brother of another Aussie legend Michael Hussey. The batting all-rounder played his first full-time first-class season in 2003-04. In that year, he smashed an unbeaten 212-run knock helping his side, Victoria chase down a record-breaking 455 in the Pura Cup against Steve Waugh-led New South Wales.

During the 2007-08 season, the right-handed batter breached the 1000-run mark and convinced the selectors to include him in the Australian squad in a One Day International series against West Indies. However, he made his international debut for the Kangaroos in a T20 International game against India at the MCG. Over a couple of years, he earned a regular place in the T20 squad and also featured in some ODIs.

An aggressive batter with a strong bottom-hand technique, Hussey has appeared in 69 ODIs and recorded a total of 1,796 runs at an impressive 30-plus batting average including 14 half-centuries to his name. He has also scalped 18 ODI wickets in the yellow outfit. During his International journey which spanned nearly five years, the Aussie all-rounder registered 756 runs and picked up 19 wickets in 39 T20I outings.

On David Hussey's 45th birthday, let’s take a look at his career-best batting performances:

111 runs vs Scotland at Grange Cricket Club, 2009: The highest score from David Hussey’s willow came in the Only ODI against Scotland in 2009. He fetched the maiden and only ton of his career in front of the poor bowling unit. His 83-ball 111 led the side to post a massive 345 runs on the board. He also got a wicket under his belt and Australia went on to win the match by 189 runs. Hussey was awarded the player of the match title for the match-winning performance.

88 runs vs South Africa at Johannesburg, 2009: During the first T20 International against South Africa in 2009, Hussey registered his highest T20 score. He whacked 88 runs in just 44 deliveries including five boundaries and six maximums. The explosive knock took the Aussies to a decent 166-run total. However, they couldn’t defend it and lost the match by 4 wickets.

79 runs vs New Zealand at Adelaide Oval, 2009: While chasing down 245 runs against the Kiwis in the final ODI of the four-match series, the Hussey-brothers stitched a 115-run stand for the fourth wicket. The partnership helped Australia clinch victory by 6 wickets. While David Hussey scored 79 off 96 deliveries, Michael Hussey stood unbeaten at a 71-ball 75.

74 runs vs Sri Lanka at Melbourne Cricket Ground, 2012: In a league match of the Commonwealth Bank Series 2012, Hussey displayed a good fighting spirit while on a chase of 239 runs against Sri Lanka. He smashed 74 runs at a strike rate of 100. His innings featured 4 boundaries and a single six. However, no other batter managed to stay at the crease and Australia lost the thrilling battle by 9 runs.

53 runs vs Pakistan at Gros Islet, 2010: One of the best T20 knocks of Hussey came in the group fixture of the 2010 T20 World Cup against Pakistan. He notched 53 runs in just 29 deliveries to help the Kangaroos post a mammoth 191 runs on the board. The incredible knock was laced with 2 fours and 5 sixes. During the chase, Hussey picked up an important wicket and Pakistan fell 34 runs short of getting to the massive target.

