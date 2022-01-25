Happy Birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Wishes pour in from cricket fraternity as batter turns 34

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara turns 34 today (25 January).

The Test cricketer's role in the Indian team has almost been akin to that of a crisis man's, showing strength and leading the team towards victory during crucial matches. The right-handed batter has played 95 test matches so far and has a stunning record of 6,713 runs with 18 hundreds and 32 fifties.

The right-hander made his Test debut against Australia in 2010 in Bengaluru and has often been touted as a successor to the legendary Rahul Dravid after the senior batsman announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2012.

Coincidentally, Pujara has scored 5,000 runs in 108 innings, the same number of innings which Rahul Dravid took achieve this feat.

On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at the Twitter wishes that have been pouring in from his team mates, colleagues and friends.

The first in the list to wish Pujara is the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Hailing the man as one of Team India’s grittiest batters, BCCI wished the cricketer through a tweet on his birthday.

100 international matches

6,764 international runs

18 international hundreds Here's wishing @cheteshwar1 - one of #TeamIndia's grittiest batters - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/I0ZgMmf0dw — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2022

Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari sent his greetings to Cheteshwar Pujara. He captioned his tweet by writing, “Happy Birthday Cheteshwar. Have a great year ahead!”

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1

Have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/HKfAT4SFhU — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 25, 2022

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also tweeted on his Twitter handle and wished Pujara a happy and healthy life.

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 God bless you.. stay happy and healthy — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 25, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer called Pujara "the first of his name, the last of his kind". He also wished the man a wonderful year ahead in his tweet.

First of his name, last of his kind.

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 have a wonderful year ahead pic.twitter.com/WU7a6VmaXT — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 25, 2022

IPL cricket team Rajasthan Royals wrote, "Patience, Perseverance and Pujara. Happy birthday Cheteshwar".