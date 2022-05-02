Happy Birthday Brian Lara: A look at records held by the West Indian legend

Arguably, one of the greatest batter to have played the game, West Indies batting genius Brian Lara turns a year older today, 2 May. The left-hander, with his flamboyant back lift and terrific stroke-play smashed 11,953 runs in 131 Tests. He notched up 34 hundreds, nine double centuries and 48 fifties.

On the great man's 53rd birthday, enjoy 60 seconds of Brian Lara cover drives pic.twitter.com/Ftead6gCTh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 2, 2022

Here are the records held by Brian Lara in International cricket:

Brian Lara is one of the four batters to score two triple centuries along with Don Bradman, Virender Sehwag, and Chris Gayle. He has also notched up nine double tons in Test cricket, which is the third most by any batter.

Brian Lara smashed 28 runs off Robin Peterson in Johannesburg in 2004 and this is the joint-most runs scored in an over in Test cricket.

The left-hander batter amassed 34 tons in Test cricket, which remains the most by any West Indies batter.

He was no slouch in ODIs as he holds the record of cracking the fifth-fastest ODI hundred in 45 balls against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 1999.

With 53 International tons to his name, Brian Lara is one of the eight batters to notch up more than 50 hundreds in international cricket.

He is also the only batter to score 400 runs in an innings in Test cricket. He smashed 400* runs against England in St John's in April 2004. Lara also has the highest individual score in first-class cricket when he cracked an unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

He retired on 11912 in Test cricket and this remains the most runs scored by any West Indian batter.

In International cricket, Brian Lara scored 22,358 runs which is the seventh-most by any batter in the world and it reinstates how he dominated attacks across all conditions and formats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.