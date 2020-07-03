Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa': Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and others pour in wishes as Harbhajan Singh turns 40

  • FP Trending
  • July 3rd, 2020
  • 13:42:12 IST

Regarded as one of the leading off-spinners in cricket, Harbhajan Singh celebrates his 40th birthday on 3 July. Having made his debut in 1998, he has appeared in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs for India.

The former cricketer has taken 417 wickets in the longest format and 269 wickets in the fifty-over format of the game. The cricketer only trails Muttiah Muralitahran as the bowler with the most wickets in the history of the game.

During his career, Harbhajan became the first Indian cricketer to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He achieved the feat by dismissing Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in a game India played against Australia in 2001.

On Harbhajan's birthday, a number of cricketers and cricketing boards came forward to wish him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a picture of Harbhajan Singh wishing him on his birthday. "Here's wishing 'The Turbanator' @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday," wrote BCCI.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Harbhajan Singh on his 40th birthday. The ICC shared a picture and statistics of the cricketer.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians also wished Harbhajan Singh on his birthday. The team shared a picture of the cricketer holding a trophy and wrote, "127 wickets and five trophies in the MI Blue and Gold. Happy birthday, Bhajju Pa!"

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished Harbhajan on his birthday. "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead," Kohli tweeted.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman shared a picture with Harbhajan Singh and wrote, "Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday. May you experience joy and continue to share it with people around you. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead."

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also joined in wishing the 'Turbanator'.

.

Cricketer Suresh Raina posted a number of pictures of Harbhajan Singh and asked him to keep inspiring the young generation of cricketers.

Mohammad Kaif wished Harbhajan, writing, "Bhajji ‘turns’ 40! One of India’s greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein @harbhajan_singh"

Here’s how others wished him:

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted a video on Instagram featuring glimpses of the time the two spent on and off the field.

Updated Date: July 03, 2020 13:42:12 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli
sports news

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli

India vs South Africa: Proteas must channel Aussie Steve O'keefe's 2017 Pune heroics, follow Vizag batting template to bounce back
sports news

India vs South Africa: Proteas must channel Aussie Steve O'keefe's 2017 Pune heroics, follow Vizag batting template to bounce back

Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India
sports news

Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India