'Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa': Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and others pour in wishes as Harbhajan Singh turns 40

Regarded as one of the leading off-spinners in cricket, Harbhajan Singh celebrates his 40th birthday on 3 July. Having made his debut in 1998, he has appeared in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs for India.

The former cricketer has taken 417 wickets in the longest format and 269 wickets in the fifty-over format of the game. The cricketer only trails Muttiah Muralitahran as the bowler with the most wickets in the history of the game.

During his career, Harbhajan became the first Indian cricketer to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. He achieved the feat by dismissing Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in a game India played against Australia in 2001.

On Harbhajan's birthday, a number of cricketers and cricketing boards came forward to wish him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a picture of Harbhajan Singh wishing him on his birthday. "Here's wishing 'The Turbanator' @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday," wrote BCCI.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Harbhajan Singh on his 40th birthday. The ICC shared a picture and statistics of the cricketer.

Second-most wickets by an India spinner in Tests – 417

Second-most wickets by an India spinner in ODIs – 265

First India player to take a Test hat-trick

A @cricketworldcup winner Happy 40th birthday to Harbhajan Singh! pic.twitter.com/r5qYelmPSm — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians also wished Harbhajan Singh on his birthday. The team shared a picture of the cricketer holding a trophy and wrote, "127 wickets and five trophies in the MI Blue and Gold. Happy birthday, Bhajju Pa!"

127 wickets and five trophies in the MI Blue and Gold Happy birthday, Bhajju Pa! #OneFamily @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/1tlODbmOeu — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 3, 2020

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished Harbhajan on his birthday. "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead," Kohli tweeted.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Bhajju Paa @harbhajan_singh. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2020

Former cricketer VVS Laxman shared a picture with Harbhajan Singh and wrote, "Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday. May you experience joy and continue to share it with people around you. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead."

Wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday. May you experience joy and continue to share it with people around you. Have a great day and a fabulous year ahead. #HBDHarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/AY5TBMc8fA — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2020

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also joined in wishing the 'Turbanator'.

Wish you a very Happy birthday Bhajju pa!! Have a great one @harbhajan_singh — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 3, 2020

Cricketer Suresh Raina posted a number of pictures of Harbhajan Singh and asked him to keep inspiring the young generation of cricketers.

Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh !

One of the greatest match-winners & an amazing human being. Memories made with you are unforgettable & heartwarming

Thank you for always being there for me, and everything you have given to cricket. Keep inspiring the young generation! pic.twitter.com/mK24obq6Os — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 3, 2020

Mohammad Kaif wished Harbhajan, writing, "Bhajji ‘turns’ 40! One of India’s greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein @harbhajan_singh"

Bhajji ‘turns’ 40! One of India’s greatest match-winners. Two-time WC winner & picked 711 wickets for India. First saw him in U-16 game in Panaji in 1996 & he looked special. Aggressive on the field but yaaron ka yaar. Janamdin ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaein @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/huLe0dpcCa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2020

Here’s how others wished him:

Happy birthday to one of the best Bowler... Batsman... Actor... Dancer.... Thamizh Pulavar... Human Being.... All rounder in all his field @harbhajan_singh bro.

Have a great year #FriendshipMovie #HBDHarbhajanSingh pic.twitter.com/U89ignX8UX — Sathish (@actorsathish) July 3, 2020

Happy birthday big brother..have a wonderful year..thank you for always being there..love to the family..@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/yOHINnG8wG — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 3, 2020

@harbhajan_singh Happy birthday Bhajjipa. First Indian to take a hat-trick in Tests

- Took 32 wickets in 3 Tests v Australia in 2001

Part of WT20 2007 & WC 2011 winning teams

Won 4 IPL titles ..the most loving personality around..great inspiration ✌

Still going strong at 40! pic.twitter.com/KKH7vI1Jid — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) July 3, 2020

.@harbhajan_singh pajhi janamdin diyaan lakh lakh vadhayiaan Let's grab a bat and ball and celebrate together once this is all over pic.twitter.com/4BB6vVulU6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 3, 2020

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted a video on Instagram featuring glimpses of the time the two spent on and off the field.