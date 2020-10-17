Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Happy Birthday Anil Kumble: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and others wish former cricketer as he turns 50

  • FP Trending
  • October 17th, 2020
  • 15:28:11 IST

Former India captain Anil Kumble turned 50 on 17 October and the cricketing fraternity poured in with their wishes.

The ex-cricketer currently holds the posts of the head coach and director of cricket operations at IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

KXIP wished their head coach with a tweet, writing, “Coach di half-century poori Jumbo wishes aan do aaj (The coach has completed his half-century, jumbo wishes for him today)”.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli wished him, writing, "Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day."

Yuvraj Singh too shared a photo and wished Kumble.

"To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most - Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074 your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half century," he wrote.

"Officially I had 136 Intern'tnl wickets, but unofficially had one which was costliest,when I asked @anilkumble1074 bhai to not do tuktuk to offspinner & score his century quickly and he got out on 87. Sorry Anil Bhai, but congratulations on the half century today. Happy Birthday," wrote Virender Sehwag, while wishing Kumble on the special occasion.

Former India cricketer and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan both called Kumble the greatest match winner India has ever had while wishing him.

Suresh Raina wrote, "Wishing a prosperous birthday to one of the greatest bowlers @anilkumble1074 . What a legend, for always leading the way in cricket. Have a great one!"

BCCI too celebrated the occasion recalling that Kumble is the only Indian bowler to take 600 Test wickets and only the second bowler in Tests to take 10 wickets in an innings. They also shared a clip of his 10-wicket haul vs Pakistan on his special day.

ICC celebrated Kumble's birthday with a tweet stating the legend's record that there only two players who have more than Kumble's 956 wicket haul across all formats and that only Muttiah Muralitharan has bowled more than his 55,346 balls.

The official Twitter account of IPL too wished him, writing, "Here's wishing the spin legend and current Director of Cricket Operations for @lionsdenkxip, @anilkumble1074 a very Happy Birthday."

Here's how others wished him:

Kumble, who wanted to bowl fast but became a leg-spinner, had an 18-year long international career. In total, he played 403 matches at the highest level including 132 Tests and 271 ODIs. Apart from 956 international wickets, Kumble also has a Test century to his name. He retired from international cricket in 2008 after the Delhi Test against Australia that was played in October.

Updated Date: October 17, 2020 15:28:11 IST

Tags:

