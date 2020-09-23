Happy birthday Ambati Rayudu: Social media flooded with wishes for Chennai Super Kings star on special day

Chennai Super King player Ambati Rayudu celebrates his birthday on 23 September, and on the occasion of his birthday, wishes poured in for the cricketer on social media.

Chennai Super King's first match against defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 saw Ambati Rayudu score 71 runs from just 48 balls to help CSK win, despite openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay getting dismissed early on in the match.

While Rayudu was initially touted by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri as No 4 for the 2019 ICC World Cup, he performed poorly against Australia just before the World Cup and he was axed from the team. In his spot came Vijay Shankar. Rayudu initially announced his retirement from international cricket but has since then made a comeback and has created quite a stir in the Chennai Super Kings side.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a clip of one of his tons in ODIi colours as they wished him on his birthday, while the official Twitter account of Indian Premier League too wished him with a clip, alongside the caption. "Let’s celebrate the @ChennaiIPL batsman's special day revisiting his match-winning knock of 77 against MI in the #Dream11IPL."

Happy birthday, @RayuduAmbati. Let’s revisit one of his tons in ODI colours. Check it out — BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2020

Here’s wishing @RayuduAmbati a very happy birthday. Let’s celebrate the @ChennaiIPL batsman's special day revisiting his match-winning knock of 7⃣1⃣ against MI in the #Dream11IPL. Check it out — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020

Chennai Super Kings wished their player by writing, "Super Birthday dear Bahubali, AM-BA-TI-RAAY-DU! Wishing you a biryani of a year ahead."

Super Birthday dear Bahubali, AM-BA-TI-RAAY-DU! Wishing you a biryani of a year ahead. #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/8XfdZIOuiN — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 23, 2020

Former cricketer Suresh Raina wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to one of the finest batsmen @RayuduAmbati Have a successful season ahead Cricket bat and ball Wishing you good luck and a healthy life!Yellow heartbest wishes brothe."

A very Happy Birthday to one of the finest batsmen @RayuduAmbati Have a successful season ahead Wishing you good luck and a healthy life!best wishes brother pic.twitter.com/iQsHhHrdbh — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 23, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan shared an image with the cricketer, alongside the caption, "Rayudu bro! Wishing you the best birthday my friend."

Rayudu bro! Wishing you the best birthday my friend @RayuduAmbati pic.twitter.com/2uk3U1uwr4 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 23, 2020

Irfan Pathan too wished him on his birthday, urging him to recover soon from his injury and play.

Wishing a very happy birthday to @RayuduAmbati bro recover soon so I can watch you play from the com box with my glasses #birthday #love — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 23, 2020

"Happy birthday @RayuduAmbati have a great day and year ahead..God bless you," shared Harbhajan Singh.