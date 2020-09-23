Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Happy birthday Ambati Rayudu: Social media flooded with wishes for Chennai Super Kings star on special day

  • FP Trending
  • September 23rd, 2020
  • 18:57:32 IST

Chennai Super King player Ambati Rayudu celebrates his birthday on 23 September, and on the occasion of his birthday, wishes poured in for the cricketer on social media.

Chennai Super King's first match against defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 saw Ambati Rayudu score 71 runs from just 48 balls to help CSK win, despite openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay getting dismissed early on in the match.

While Rayudu was initially touted by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri as No 4 for the 2019 ICC World Cup, he performed poorly against Australia just before the World Cup and he was axed from the team. In his spot came Vijay Shankar. Rayudu initially announced his retirement from international cricket but has since then made a comeback and has created quite a stir in the Chennai Super Kings side.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a clip of one of his tons in ODIi colours as they wished him on his birthday, while the official Twitter account of Indian Premier League too wished him with a clip, alongside the caption. "Let’s celebrate the @ChennaiIPL batsman's special day revisiting his match-winning knock of 77 against MI in the #Dream11IPL."

 

Chennai Super Kings wished their player by writing, "Super Birthday dear Bahubali, AM-BA-TI-RAAY-DU! Wishing you a biryani of a year ahead."

Former cricketer Suresh Raina wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to one of the finest batsmen @RayuduAmbati Have a successful season ahead Cricket bat and ball Wishing you good luck and a healthy life!Yellow heartbest wishes brothe."

Shikhar Dhawan shared an image with the cricketer, alongside the caption, "Rayudu bro! Wishing you the best birthday my friend."

Irfan Pathan too wished him on his birthday, urging him to recover soon from his injury and play.

"Happy birthday @RayuduAmbati have a great day and year ahead..God bless you," shared Harbhajan Singh.

Updated Date: September 23, 2020 18:57:32 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Factbox, kings of consistency
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Factbox, kings of consistency

Chennai Super Kings have been the second-most successful franchise in the IPL with three titles, behind Mumbai Indians who lead the table with four.

'People will always remember what he has done': Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones praises MS Dhoni
First Cricket News

'People will always remember what he has done': Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones praises MS Dhoni

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, in a recent episode of Star Sports' chat show Cricket Connected, praised MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

IPL 2020: After retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni all set to 'rule roost' in UAE
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: After retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni all set to 'rule roost' in UAE

MS Dhoni may have signed off from international duties but he'll be at the heart of the action in the Indian Premier League — a tournament he helped inspire, and where he remains a towering figure.