Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: Wishes pour in for former India cricketer as he turns 43

Once considered to be one of the best fast bowlers in the country, Ajit Agarkar celebrates his birthday on 4 December. Known for his ability to swing the ball, the Mumbai all-rounder is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs.

At the time of his retirement, he had 288 ODI wickets and 1,269 runs under his belt.

Agarkar made his ODI debut in 1998 in a triangular series against Australia and became the highest wicket-taker in the competition. He even bested the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to hit a Test century at Lords', often considered to be the mecca of cricket. Agarkar had scored 109 at the venue in 2002.

On his birthday, here's looking at everyone who wished the cricketer.

ICC wished Agarkar by sharing a number of feats by the cricketer on Twitter. ICC highlighted that Agarkar is the fastest Indian player to 50 ODI wickets and also has the fastest ODI fifty for India. He is also one of only three Indians to score 1,000 runs and take 200 wickets in men's ODI.

☝️ Fastest player to 50 ODI wickets

Fastest ODI fifty for India

One of only three Indians to score 1000 runs and take 200 wickets in men's ODIs

A Test ton at Lord's in 2002 Happy birthday to @imAagarkar pic.twitter.com/GsXGIdQaW1 — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2020

BCCI too shared Agarkar's records while wishing him on his birthday.

349 international wickets

2007 World T20-winner

Fastest Indian (Men's) to 50 ODI wickets

Fastest Indian (Men's) to score an ODI fifty Here's wishing @imAagarkar a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FODno9Zs9P — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

"Holds various records with both bat and ball and he was a treat to watch. Wishing @imAagarkar a very happy birthday. Have a healthy and successful year ahead," shared former cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

Holds various records with both bat and ball and he was a treat to watch. Wishing @imAagarkar a very happy birthday. Have a healthy and successful year ahead. — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 4, 2020

Both Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra wished Agarkar on his special day.

Happy birthday brother @imAagarkar — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2020

"To the man who looks more like yet a 23year old than a 43year old. Happy Birthday @imAagarkar, I hope you have a great day. #justtwo," shared former Australian cricketer David Hussey.