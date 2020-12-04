Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Happy Birthday Ajit Agarkar: Wishes pour in for former India cricketer as he turns 43

  • FP Trending
  • December 4th, 2020
  • 16:53:17 IST

Once considered to be one of the best fast bowlers in the country, Ajit Agarkar celebrates his birthday on 4 December. Known for his ability to swing the ball, the Mumbai all-rounder is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs.

At the time of his retirement, he had 288 ODI wickets and 1,269 runs under his belt.

Agarkar made his ODI debut in 1998 in a triangular series against Australia and became the highest wicket-taker in the competition. He even bested the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to hit a Test century at Lords', often considered to be the mecca of cricket. Agarkar had scored 109 at the venue in 2002.

On his birthday, here's looking at everyone who wished the cricketer.

ICC wished Agarkar by sharing a number of feats by the cricketer on Twitter. ICC highlighted that Agarkar is the fastest Indian player to 50 ODI wickets and also has the fastest ODI fifty for India. He is also one of only three Indians to score 1,000 runs and take 200 wickets in men's ODI.

BCCI too shared Agarkar's records while wishing him on his birthday.

"Holds various records with both bat and ball and he was a treat to watch. Wishing @imAagarkar a very happy birthday. Have a healthy and successful year ahead," shared former cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

Both Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra wished Agarkar on his special day.

"To the man who looks more like yet a 23year old than a 43year old. Happy Birthday @imAagarkar, I hope you have a great day. #justtwo," shared former Australian cricketer David Hussey.

Updated Date: December 04, 2020 16:53:17 IST

Tags:

