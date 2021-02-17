Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: Wishes pour in for Mr 360 on Twitter as he turns 37

Known fondly as Mr 360 in the cricketing world, South African cricketer AB de Villiers is one of the most widely loved players in the world.

Be it his ability to score in any situation or his ever-optimistic demeanour, ABD has managed to win the heart of cricket lovers everywhere. He has played 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20s till May, 2018, when he announced retirement from international cricket. Also, he has been a prolific performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having played 162 matches so far.

Although he started with the Delhi Daredevils franchise (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008, he has become a permanent fixture in the Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2011. The South African player is adept in masterfully tackling classical shots and is blessed with the ability to bend his stance in unorthodox angles and hitting the ball outside the field.

As he turns 37, many members of the cricketing world took to social media to wish the Protea.

Here's a selection of some tweets:

162* off 66 balls

17 fours, eight sixes Happy birthday to South Africa’s Mr 360, AB de Villiers, who put on a show at the SCG at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. pic.twitter.com/GHspmq3DhM — ICC (@ICC) February 17, 2021

Superheroes don’t just exist in movies! We have our very own superhuman in AB.

Here’s wishing everybody’s favourite @ABdeVilliers17 a very very Happy Birthday! We love you, AB! ❤️ #PlayBold #HappyBirthdayAB pic.twitter.com/vWpJxEZKhx — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 17, 2021

Happy birthday legend aka Mr 360 and everyone’s favourite @ABdeVilliers17 You make batting look so easy. Have a great day and thank you for inspiring us. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 17, 2021

Many happy returns of the day to Mr 360. Catch you at the IPL soon my friend. Have a wonderful year ahead @ABdeVilliers17 ,Cheers. #HappyBirthdayABD — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 17, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday sir @ABdeVilliers17 Stay blessed pic.twitter.com/4fzssoLzrF — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) February 17, 2021

You make cricket look way too easy for the rest of us mortals. It has been amazing to experience your greatness upclose. A very happy birthday to you @ABdeVilliers17. pic.twitter.com/RP1WuCO72o — Gurkeerat Mann (@gurkeeratmann22) February 17, 2021