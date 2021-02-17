Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: Wishes pour in for Mr 360 on Twitter as he turns 37

  • FP Trending
  • February 17th, 2021
  • 16:58:56 IST

Known fondly as Mr 360 in the cricketing world, South African cricketer AB de Villiers is one of the most widely loved players in the world.

Be it his ability to score in any situation or his ever-optimistic demeanour, ABD has managed to win the heart of cricket lovers everywhere. He has played 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20s till May, 2018, when he announced retirement from international cricket. Also, he has been a prolific performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having played 162 matches so far.

Although he started with the Delhi Daredevils franchise (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008, he has become a permanent fixture in the Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2011. The South African player is adept in masterfully tackling classical shots and is blessed with the ability to bend his stance in unorthodox angles and hitting the ball outside the field.

As he turns 37, many members of the cricketing world took to social media to wish the Protea.

Here's a selection of some tweets:

