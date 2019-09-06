Hanuma Vihari says treating every Test match as his 'last' helps ward off complacency
Vihari said that having a solid game off the back-foot has helped him make the transition from first-class to international cricket
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 178 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Namibia Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNGW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW Vs USAW Netherlands Women beat USA Women by 9 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 6th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
P Chidambaram sent to Tihar jail: ED may interrogate ex-FM in INX Media case after time behind bars
-
Robert Mugabe dies at 95: Once heralded as Zimbabwe's liberator, ex-president will be remembered as a despot for 37-year rule
-
Chhichhore movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput ages, Shraddha Kapoor does not in a hotch-potch with a 3 Idiots hangover
-
GDP growth at 5%: P Chidambaram slams Narendra Modi govt but forgets own uninspiring track record as finance minister
-
US Open 2019: Serena Williams' semi-final win shows she means business, making her quest for 24th Grand Slam title inevitable
-
Factionalism, infighting in Madhya Pradesh Congress over state president' post shows Gandhi family's grip on party is slipping
-
Sensex jumps over 200 points amid positive global cues; Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel among top gainers
-
Growing Up Gay in India author Vivek Tejuja: 'Isn't enough queer literature in Indian context'
-
Sikkim rail project: Amid protests, environmentalists warn of disaster waiting to happen
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
New Delhi: Cricketers often talk about how a sense of security helps their performance but not Hanuma Vihari, who believes in treating every Test match as "his last" because it helps him be on guard against complacency.
File image of Hanuma Vihari. AP
The 25-year-old Andhra batsman emerged as the top run-getter with 291 runs in India's 2-0 series win over the West Indies and vindicated the team management's decision to have him instead of the more stylish Rohit Sharma in the playing XI.
"Obviously I am very happy that I have done well but I went into this tour with a clean slate. I decided to take one Test match at a time. For me, every Test match is my last. It helps me get into a mindset that I have nothing to lose and play accordingly," Vihari told PTI in an interview.
Recently, Virat Kohli complimented Vihari for his temperament, which the skipper feels infuses a sense of calm in the dressing room. He called Vihari the find of the West Indies tour.
"You can't ask for anything more if the change room has faith in your abilities. That is certainly the best compliment I could have got and coming from the skipper himself, it can't get better," said Vihari, who now has 456 runs in six Tests, including a hundred and three fifties.
But the calm demeanour and steely resolve hasn't come in a day or two but around seven years of toiling in the domestic arena.
"It has happened because of the years of hard work that I put in at the treadomestic level. Before playing for India, I had played nearly 60 first-class games."
"I have faced pressure situations at the first-class level. It prepared me for bigger challenges. Thanks to the Andhra Cricket Association and the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad sir for giving me a chance to play for Andhra," said Vihari, whose first-class average of 60.30 after 75 games, is among the top-10 of all time.
He feels the USP of his nascent but impressive international career so far has been his ability to take up challenges head-on.
"Opening the batting in Australia was more about my mindset. I wasn't a natural opener and that was the biggest challenge," said Vihari, about opening in Melbourne, where he blunted Australia's new-ball attack, allowing Cheteshwar Pujara to consolidate.
"So either I could have just sat and sulked that I am being asked to bat in an unfamiliar position or just accept the challenge and make the best use of the opportunity that I was being given. I decided on the second option" he recalled.
When most of his illustrious colleagues were playing in the World Cup, Vihari was quietly preparing for the West Indies tour doing his homework. In fact, he reached earlier, led the India A side and scored a hundred under pressure (same innings where Shubman Gill scored a double) against the Windies A.
"I would say the India A series helped but there is a significant gap between A level and international cricket, just like the gap is even bigger if you take domestic cricket into account," he said.
"The pitch and conditions for the A games were very different from the Test matches. In Coolidge (Antigua), it was much easier to bat on compared to St John's. Even Sabina Park was a tricky wicket. It needed a different approach," Vihari added.
He hails from Hyderabad, but Vihari's style of batting is quite orthodox, compared to illustrious predecessors like Mohammed Azharuddin and VVS Laxman.
"I always believed in developing a compact defensive game. If your defensive technique is in place, the bowlers at international level will find it difficult to dislodge you. Just being aggressive will always give bowlers a chance," he explained.
Primarily a front-foot player during his initial days in first-class cricket, the hallmark of his game has been solid back-foot play.
"I have worked on my back-foot game which is a must in international cricket. On bouncy tracks, a good back-foot game helps," he said. Having reached Hyderabad on Friday morning, Vihari wants to take a week's rest, before getting back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for training in Bengaluru.
Asked if he will play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Andhra, he said: "I haven't yet checked the schedule. If the Test team is announced before the start of Hazare Trophy, I might not play as it won't make much sense playing white-ball cricket if I have to play Test matches."
Life hasn't exactly been a bed of roses for Vihari, who lost his father at the age of 12 but he is grateful for the hard lessons he learnt early on. "I was only 12 years old and my elder sister was 14 when we lost our father. My mother Vijayalakshmi is a homemaker. Those were hard days," he remembered.
"My mother ran the household on my father's pension. Yet, she allowed me to pursue my dreams and not for once did me or my sister feel that we lacked comfort. I still can't figure out how she even managed," he got a touch emotional.
But things have changed since he established himself as a first-class player, had his time in the IPL and is now slowly making a mark in international cricket.
"Now I have built a house in Hyderabad. I want my mother to relax," he said.
Updated Date:
Sep 06, 2019 12:05:31 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: Ajnikya Rahane says 10th Test hundred was 'special' as it rescued team from sticky situation
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli says Jasprit Bumrah is most complete bowler in world cricket, Hanuma Vihari was find of tour
India vs West Indies: Hanuma Vihari's old-fashioned grind and maturity stand out in his maiden Test ton as visitors seize control of second Test