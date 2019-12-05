Former England captain Bob Willis, who bowled his country to a famous Ashes Test victory in 1981, has passed away at the age of 70 after a short illness, his family said on Wednesday.

Willis, known for his long, curving run-up and inspired spells of fast bowling, played in 90 Tests and 64 one-day internationals from 1971 to 1984.

“We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly,” a family statement said.

Willis, who finished with 325 Test and 899 first-class wickets despite bowling with pain from 1975 after surgery on both knees, worked as a cricket expert on Sky Sports and was known for his blunt criticism of the England team delivered in a distinctive deadpan style.

Unforgettably, he took eight wickets for 43 runs to fire England to an 18-run victory in the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley in 1981 after Ian Botham’s iconic innings had dragged the hosts back into a game they looked certain to lose.

“The ECB is deeply saddened to say farewell to Bob Willis, a legend of English cricket,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement, adding cricket had lost “a dear friend”.

“He will always be remembered for his outstanding cricket career... In later years as a broadcaster Bob was a perceptive and respected voice at the microphone.”

Incredibly sad to hear the news about Bob Willis. He was a true great, generous in sharing his knowledge about the game and a lovely man. RIP Bob x pic.twitter.com/HYJbLlQJRZ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) December 4, 2019

Such a sad time for cricket fans all around the world. Rest In Peace Bob. You shall be remembered forever for what you have done on the pitch! #BobWillis pic.twitter.com/kpv5BsCyyL — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) December 4, 2019

Saddened to hear that Bob Willis has died. One of our greatest fast bowlers. Met him on many occasions and he was always great company with a sense of humour that was as sharp as his bowling. #RIPBob — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 4, 2019

Gutted to hear the news of Bob Willis passing. A lovely person with a great humour who was so proud of England cricket. Legend. pic.twitter.com/g4AQcnRK4n — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 4, 2019

Bob Willis was completely different off air, to the, ‘man off his long run’, on air!

Very very funny man and loved life!

He will be missed...! #RIPBob — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) December 4, 2019

Waking to the sad news of the passing of the great Bob Willis. Red wine and story time Smithy’s will never be forgotten Bob. Wonderful man to work with and one champion of a bowler. RIP #BobWillis Thoughts with Lauren and the family.. — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) December 4, 2019

Awful to hear the passing of Bob Willis. I was lucky to work along side him not long ago with @SkyCricket!Brilliant cricketer, very knowledgeable and a lovely guy. #rip — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) December 4, 2019

RIP Bob Willis never imagined when I was growing up watching him destroy the Aussies in 1981 that many years later he’d teach me how to play bridge in a Spanish golf clubhouse after torrential rain had cancelled our round! Absolute gent and thoughts with his family — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) December 4, 2019

Extending our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Bob Willis. Bob was a hugely-respected cricketer and captain and was well-liked by Kiwis. To lose someone of his standing is an extremely sad occurrence – not only for @englandcricket but the global cricket family. pic.twitter.com/xJWmCRrSNj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 4, 2019

Such sad news regarding the legend Bob Willis

An icon of the game I love,growing up as an 11 year old watching big Bob running down the hill 8/43 at the home of cricket Headingley

I’ll miss you Bob

A glass of red will be raised tonight x — Darren Gough (@DGoughie) December 4, 2019

Such sad news to hear about Bob Willis’ passing. Best wishes to the family. A England cricketing legend. RIP Bob — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) December 4, 2019

At the time of Willis’s retirement, only Australia’s Dennis Lillee had claimed more victims in Test cricket and he remains fourth on the all-time list of England wicket takers after James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Botham.

(With inputs from Reuters)

