'Had a sense of humour as sharp as his bowling': Cricketers pay tribute to ex-England captain Bob Willis after his demise

Former England captain Bob Willis, who bowled his country to a famous Ashes Test victory in 1981, has died aged 70 after a short illness.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 05, 2019 09:06:31 IST

Former England captain Bob Willis, who bowled his country to a famous Ashes Test victory in 1981, has passed away at the age of 70 after a short illness, his family said on Wednesday.

File photo of Bob Willis from 1983. Former England captain and cricket pundit Willis died at the age of 70. (PA/PA Wire)

Willis, known for his long, curving run-up and inspired spells of fast bowling, played in 90 Tests and 64 one-day internationals from 1971 to 1984.

“We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly,” a family statement said.

Willis, who finished with 325 Test and 899 first-class wickets despite bowling with pain from 1975 after surgery on both knees, worked as a cricket expert on Sky Sports and was known for his blunt criticism of the England team delivered in a distinctive deadpan style.

Unforgettably, he took eight wickets for 43 runs to fire England to an 18-run victory in the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley in 1981 after Ian Botham’s iconic innings had dragged the hosts back into a game they looked certain to lose.

“The ECB is deeply saddened to say farewell to Bob Willis, a legend of English cricket,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement, adding cricket had lost “a dear friend”.

“He will always be remembered for his outstanding cricket career... In later years as a broadcaster Bob was a perceptive and respected voice at the microphone.”

At the time of Willis’s retirement, only Australia’s Dennis Lillee had claimed more victims in Test cricket and he remains fourth on the all-time list of England wicket takers after James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Botham.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 09:06:31 IST

Tags : Bob Willis, Bob Willis Dead, Bob Willis Tribute, Cricket, England Cricket, England Cricketer, SportsTracker

