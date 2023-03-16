Gujrat Titans sign up 26 partners ahead of IPL 2023

Ahmedabad: IPL franchise Gujarat Titans have signed up 26 partners ahead of the tournament slated to start on 31 March.

The franchise has retained 11 partners from the previous season and added 15 new partners.

“Building up on the success of 2022, both on and off the field, the Gujarat Titans have persisted with an innovative brand and marketing strategy. As many as 11 partners from 2022 have continued their association with Gujarat Titans and 15 more have signed up this year,” a press release from the franchise read.

The franchise has retained the sponsors on the jersey for the second consecutive year.

“Gujarat Titans have retained the same partners on the playing jersey for two years running – a rare event in the IPL. Ather, an electric scooter manufacturer, are the Principal Partner as part of a multi-year deal. BKT Tires and Capri Global maintain their presence on the torso of the jersey as Associate Partners,” the release added.

On the shoulder of the jersey will appear the other associate partners Jio, pipe manufacturers Astral and Simpolo Ceramics.

On the headgear, we will see the ACKO logo, who have continued their association with the team. Equitas, a bank, will also share the headgear with ACKO.

Apart from the jersey and the headgear, the trouser will have the branding of Timex along with solar panels manufacturer Rayzon Solar.

Dream11 and boAt will continued as Official Partners.

Gujrat Titans have welcomed as many as six new official partners for the 2023 season of the tournament. Bisleri have signed up as the beverage partner; Havmor are the ice cream partner; Croma are the sustainability partner; and JioCinema will present the viewers an insider account of Gujarat Titans’ campaign this season.

Nestle Munch are the chocolate partners while Rario have come on board as an the NFT partner.

Gujarat Titans have four merchandise partners this year. EM and Fancode continue their association for another season.

Gujarat Titans have signed up HRX to present the fans an athleisure collection. In addition, Cybeart will present fans with options for gaming chairs.

Radio One, Radio City and Top FM have signed as the radio partners. HCG are the medical partners for the Gujarat Titans.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.