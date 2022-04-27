GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

It is going to be the top of the table clash when Gujarat Titans will meet SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Gujarat Titans lead the points table with 12 points and a win here will take them very close to the playoffs.

SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, come into this game with 10 points and they are looking stronger with every game and will challenge Gujarat Titans in this game, especially with their top-notch bowling attack.

Both these sides have a superb fast-bowling contingent and this could well be a clash between the pacers and how the batting side takes control of the situation.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

GT vs SRH Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad encounter.

GT vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs SRH Match Details

The GT vs SRH match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, 27 April, at 7:30 PM IST.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan

GT vs SRH Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.