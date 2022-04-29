Tata IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live coverage, venue, date, timing

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score streaming, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to shrug off their recent defeats when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans for the first time in this season of the Indian Premier League.

Coming into this match, Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with seven wins and one loss while the Royal Challengers Bangalore are fifth with five wins and four losses.

Wriddhiman Saha was superb for the Gujarat Titans in the last match and now they would want the likes of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya to make vital contributions.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have not had the expected results from their top order. Virat Kohli needs to score runs and captain Faf du Plessis has to rekindle some of the form he had shown earlier in the tournament.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 30 April.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The GT vs RCB match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep,Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Anuj Rawat, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul

