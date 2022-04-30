GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium in the first match of Saturday's double-header.

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with seven wins and one loss while the Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the fifth position with five wins and four losses. Both these sides have already played once at the Brabourne Stadium in this edition of the tournament.

A win here could well see Titans close in on their play-offs berth. RCB need to string together wins to build momentum and secure a spot in the top four.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

GT vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

GT vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs RCB Match Details

The GT vs RCB match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, 30 April, at 3:30 PM IST.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga

GT vs RCB Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj