Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Cricket

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium in the first match of Saturday's double-header.

Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with seven wins and one loss while the Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the fifth position with five wins and four losses. Both these sides have already played once at the Brabourne Stadium in this edition of the tournament.

A win here could well see Titans close in on their play-offs berth. RCB need to string together wins to build momentum and secure a spot in the top four.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

GT vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

GT vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs RCB Match Details

The GT vs RCB match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, 30 April, at 3:30 PM IST.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga

GT vs RCB Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

 

Updated Date: April 30, 2022 09:25:38 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

How ‘predictable’ Josh Hazlewood cracked the T20 code
First Cricket News

How ‘predictable’ Josh Hazlewood cracked the T20 code

With 8 wickets in three matches at an average of 10.75 and with an economy of 7.16, the Australian fast bowler has emerged as the most effective overseas pacer in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record with most ducks in IPL history
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record with most ducks in IPL history

Rohit Sharma hasn’t really had the greatest of time with the bat in this edition of IPL. He has scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28, 6 and 0 in seven matches so far.

IPL 2022: God willing if I have to bowl 155 kph, I will do it one day, says Umran Malik
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: God willing if I have to bowl 155 kph, I will do it one day, says Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik has consistently bowled over 150 kph in IPL 2022.