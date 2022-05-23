Tata IPL 2022 GT vs RR Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Debutants Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the first Qualifier of this year’s IPL at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Placed number 1 after the league stage, Gujarat Titans has been the most consistent side this season, but they now need to focus all their attention to these games as Rajasthan Royals seem to be peaking at just the right moment.

Led by Sanju Samson, Rajasthan come into this match after winning their last league game against Chennai Super Kings and would be keen to carry on with the momentum. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans lost their last game and need to sort out few issues with their batting and bowling in the middle overs. The scope to make mistakes for either side is extremely slim and the winner will progress straight to the grand finale.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 24 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch GT vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

