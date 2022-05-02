Tata IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will have a great opportunity to seal their spot in the playoffs officially this season when they take on Punjab Kings on Tuesday. This match will take place at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Gujarat Titans have been the most entertaining, most consistent side this tournament and different players have stepped up to take their side across the line. They have perhaps the most-rounded bowling attack in the competition and they will pose a new challenge to the Punjab Kings batting order.

This is where the challenge lies for Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings. They have enough power-packed batting, but they need to be sharp against Gujarat.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match be played?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 3 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match be held?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings match start?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss is at 7 pm.

Where can you watch GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan

Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell