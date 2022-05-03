GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will lock horns with the Punjab Kings in their upcoming fixture in the Indian Premier League. This clash will take place at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, 3 May.

Led by Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans have been a solid unit and they are all but through to the playoffs with 8 wins in 9 matches. On the other hand, the Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings have fallen off the boil after a stellar start, with 5 defeats in 9 games. The franchise now needs to string together few wins if they are to stay afloat in the competition.

Punjab need their batting to take up more responsibility, but their work will be cut out against one of the most well-rounded bowling attacks of the competition.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

GT vs PBKS Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings encounter.

GT vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs PBKS Match Details

The GT vs PBKS match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, 3 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Lockie Ferguson

GT vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

