Cricket

Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Gujarat Titans will take on the Mumbai Indians in Match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat lost their second game of the season when they went down Punjab Kings in the last match, but they are still topping the points table with 8 wins in 10 matches.

Kumar Kartikeya of Mumbai Indians celebrates after taking the wicket of Sanju Samson. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

File image of MI players. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, notched up their first win of the season against the Rajasthan Royals and they could now be looking to give a longer rope to a few of the young players tried out in the playing XI. They will also be looking at making Tim David the finisher – a role Kieron Pollard was carrying out for the last 10-11 years. Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Karthikeya were good inclusions as well.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 6 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match start?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch GT vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

Updated Date: May 05, 2022 15:33:36 IST

